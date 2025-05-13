Xasace Bonsai Speakers: The ultra-compact audio marvel you didn't know you needed! Xscace Bonsai is a luxury speakers that vanish into your decor but flood your room with premium sound. As small as a 15 cm scale, it is a pure audio bliss. Here is our hands-on review to let you know it’s uniqueness.

This is the world of evolving tech, and each day we find something interesting being developed in the market. Recently, I came across a small, yet powerful speaker named Xscace Bonsai, a tiny palm-sized speaker which was just fantastic in every possible way. It has an ultra-slim build, it is impossibly sleek and delivers phenomenal sound, considering its size.

The Canadian-made speakers may look tiny enough, but they could easily fool anyone with it’s surprisingly powerful and immersive sound experience. Here is my quick hands-on experience to let you know everything about it, after experiencing it for around 15 days.

Bonsai: Look and feel

Standing just around 3.5 inches in size, it indeed is so small that when the music is being played, you will have to be spot on, where the sound is coming from. It is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium and available in premium matte finishes like Champagne, White, and Anthracite.

The one I received for revie was in Champagne colour, and the design looked flawless with no visible screws, sharp contours, and certainly stands in the fist very easily. I must say, people might wonder if this tiny little speaker could change the entire aura once the music is on.

While meant for in-wall mounting, the speakers look equally elegant placed on shelves. Paired with the Acacia 10 subwoofer, which is larger but equally chic, the overall setup offers serious style points without disrupting your space’s aesthetics.

Setup and placement

Setting up the Xscace Cane is not that technical. The speakers are plug-and-play with corner-mount options. You can control them via the 4Stream app on iOS or Android without any need to sign up.

The app not only detect the Bonsai units but also picked up other smart speakers which are available in the room- which means it comes with great multi-device compatibility. The speakers also support Bluetooth and AirPlay, which makes switching from your iPhone or Android quick and seamless.

Also, you will have to get the sub-woofer 6, for a better and enhanced system as well as another air amp for connection- which has to be installed and purchased separately.

Sound and delivery

Despite their palm-sized form, the Bonsai delivers unrealistic crystal-clear highs, rich mids and satisfying lows. When paired with the Acacia 6 subwoofer, the setup delivers full-bodied, room-filling sound, and that is fantastic!

Specifically designed to set up in a master bedroom, but I got this installed in my mid-sized hallway, and the sound was surround and surreal. Whether you would like to read, or watch an action movie on OTT, or even if you want to throw a party, Bonsai will deliver that perfect sound, and deliver a wow effect instantly.

Indeed, these tiny speakers can get loud enough for the small rooms, but are never distorted. This combo is built for refined, balanced audio with serious presence.

Where to buy in India?

Currently, Xscace operates in the premium audio segment and does not list prices directly on its website. It is being sold through their dealers, and they cater to all the clients, who have been the end users or architects who are planning these for their projects.

Indian buyers will need to request a quote for each product which they are looking to buy.

A single Bonsai speaker costs approximately Rs 47,800, while a full setup with two speakers and the Acacia 6 subwoofer will cost Rs 92,000, and an air amp will cost Rs 60,000.

Hence, the total cost of the Bonsai speaker system’s installation will be around Rs 1,99,800.

Interested buyers can contact luxury AV retailers or reach out through Xscace's global site to explore import options or upcoming availability in India.

Verdict: Value for Money?

The Xscace Bonsai is not for budget-conscious buyers, it's a luxury audio product that aims at audiophiles and home décor enthusiasts who do not want to install any bulky setups.

If you are looking for the latest, stylish audio system at home, without compromising on substance, and are willing to invest big in a sound system at home, then this one could be a fit.

But it certainly is going to face some edge-to-edge competition with the Sonos speaker system, but when it comes to size, there is literally no competition so far.

Almost invisible to the eyes but loud and clear to the ears!