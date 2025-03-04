OnePlus 13 review: Is it a well-rounded flagship? After using the OnePlus 13 for over a week, I’d like to share my thoughts on the smartphone. I hope this insight will assist anyone considering purchasing one for themselves.

OnePlus has recently introduced its OnePlus 13 Series smartphones in India, featuring the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models. This new series offers more than just improvements in processor, RAM, and storage; it also includes cutting-edge technologies such as Dual Cryo-Velocity Vapour Chambers for enhanced cooling efficiency, Aqua Touch 2.0 for a dependable display experience, and the advanced Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, among other innovations.

Having had the chance to use OnePlus 13 for over a week, I’d like to share my insights on its performance, which may assist anyone considering a purchase. To begin this review, let's take a closer look at the specifications of the device.

OnePlus 13 review: Specifications

Model OnePlus 13 Price and variants Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 76,999 (16GB/512GB) Colours Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse Availability Amazon, OnePlus official website Display size 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz ProXDR display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– Triple cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 50MP Ultrawide and 50MP Telephoto; Front- 32MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM and storage 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB Battery and charging 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Operating system OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15 Sensors Colour temperature sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Hall sensor, Acceleration sensor, Infrared Remote Control, Compass, Gyroscopes, Ultrasonic fingerprint, Laser focus sensor, Spectral sensors Network and connectivity 5.5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

OnePlus 13 review: Design and display

When you open the box of the OnePlus 13 smartphone, you'll find everything you need for an exceptional experience. The package includes the device itself, a powerful 100W charger, informative guides, and a handy tool for easy access to the SIM card slot. Moreover, the smartphone features a built-in screen protector and comes with a high-quality protective case. This thoughtful inclusion provides great value by saving users from the additional cost of purchasing these essential accessories separately.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus 13 review: What's in the box

When analysing the design elements of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13, it's fascinating to observe their similarities. While both smartphones maintain a similar overall appearance, there are some subtle changes to the back panel design of OnePlus 13 that add character. The glass back panel not only enhances the device's aesthetic appeal but also helps resist fingerprints, contributing to a cleaner look. Additionally, the aluminum frame provides an elegant touch to the overall design.

One notable difference is the camera module on the OnePlus 13, which is significantly larger. This design choice might be seen as a bold move, offering a distinctive look, although it could be considered a bit bulky by some users. Overall, these design updates reflect an evolution in the series, enhancing both style and functionality.

(Image Source : OM/ INDIA TV)OnePlus 13 review: Back panel

The OnePlus 13 smartphone features dual speaker sets strategically located at the top and bottom edges, ensuring robust sound quality that enhances the experience of listening to music or watching shows, even in lively environments such as parks. In addition to this, the placement of microphones at both the top and bottom edges improves audio clarity during calls and recordings. The design also includes a SIM slot conveniently positioned at the bottom edge, while the left edge houses an alert slider that allows users to effortlessly switch between Ring, Silent, and Vibration modes, adding to the phone's user-friendly functionality.

OnePlus 13 review: Left edge OnePlus 13 review: Bottom edge OnePlus 13 review: Right edge OnePlus 13 review: Top edge

The smartphones provide a bright and sharp viewing experience that enhances user enjoyment. They also offer sufficient screen brightness for outdoor use, making visibility in bright sunlight quite effective. The minimal bezels on both devices contribute to a sleek and modern aesthetic, which is aesthetically pleasing. Additionally, the display's capability to be used with wet or oily hands adds to its practicality, though there may be room for improvement in that area. On a positive note, the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor operates remarkably fast, which is a commendable feature.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus 13 review: Display

OnePlus 13 review: Performance and battery

In my review of the OnePlus 13, I was impressed by its overall performance. The device delivered smooth operation with no noticeable lag or heating, allowing me to enjoy playing Call of Duty in full HD graphics seamlessly. This indicates strong capabilities in handling intensive tasks. Additionally, the app installation and opening speed were commendable, contributing to a positive user experience.

One notable advantage is the reduced number of preloaded apps, which minimized visual clutter and saved valuable time during navigation.

Furthermore, the battery life of the smartphone is worth highlighting, as they last over 5-6 days in standby mode and easily exceed a day with moderate to heavy usage. The OnePlus 13’s 100W fast charging feature is particularly impressive, reaching 2 percent to 30 percent in just 5 minutes and charging from 2 percent to 100 percent in approximately 35 minutes. Overall, these features make it a strong contender in the smartphone market.

OnePlus 13 review: Camera

The OnePlus 13 enhances its camera capabilities significantly with the addition of a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, greatly expanding its versatility for detailed photography. Overall, the smartphone excels in camera performance, producing crisp and vibrant photos in both daylight and low-light scenarios.

When exploring the front camera features, users can expect vibrant and detailed images, further complemented by the 50MP ultrawide lens, which allows for expansive and intricate ultrawide shots. Below, you will find a selection of camera samples from both smartphones for comparison, showcasing their respective strengths.

OnePlus 13 review: Verdict

The OnePlus 13 presents a well-thought-out, user-focused experience, building on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor. In terms of design, it retains a familiar look with some thoughtful refinements, though its size might feel a bit bulky for certain users. The audio performance is particularly commendable, thanks to its dual speakers and well-placed microphones, enhancing the overall experience.

The display stands out with vibrant visuals and practical features, such as wet-hand usability and an efficient ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Performance is another strong point for the OnePlus 13, offering smooth, lag-free operation alongside impressive app speeds and minimal bloatware, which many users will appreciate.

Battery life is remarkable, comfortably lasting over a day even with intensive use and benefiting from rapid charging capabilities via the 100W fast charger. The camera system also sees significant improvements, highlighted by a 50MP telephoto and ultrawide lens, effectively enhancing photographic performance and capturing crisp, vibrant images in diverse lighting scenarios.

In summary, the OnePlus 13 emerges as a robust flagship that emphasises user convenience, exceptional performance, and versatile camera features, establishing itself as a competitive option within its category.

