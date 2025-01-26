Poco X7 Series review: Which one is made for you?

Follow us on Image Source : OM/ INDIA TV Poco X7, X7 Pro smartphones

Poco has recently launched its highly anticipated X7 Series in India, featuring two smartphones: the X7 and the X7 Pro. The standard model, Poco X7, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and boasts an impressive 5,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pro variant takes things up a notch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC and a larger 6,500mAh battery. The prices start at Rs 21,999 for the Poco X7 and Rs 26,999 for the X7 Pro. These smartphones cater to users looking for solid performance within a competitive price range. I had the opportunity to test both devices for a week, and I’m here to share my thoughts on whether they’re worth your investment and the kind of performance you can expect from them.

Before we get into the details, let’s address some common questions about the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro that might help you better understand their features and how they suit different users based on my experience.

Is the Poco X7/X7 Pro suitable for gig work?

If you're seeking a smartphone that can manage demanding tasks or multiple applications, both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro are excellent options. They are capable of multitasking reasonably well, though the Poco X7 may encounter some performance challenges when handling several apps at once. If your usage consists of one or two apps, you'll find it performs adequately.

Is the Poco X7/X7 Pro a good option for parents?

For parents who primarily need a device for making calls, using WhatsApp, and video chatting, both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro are reliable choices. They offer solid functionality for everyday communication needs.

Is these smartphones suitable for college students?

Both smartphones can be highly beneficial for college students. If you prioritize having a good camera and gaming performance, the Poco X7 Pro would be a better fit for your needs.

How is the camera quality on these smartphones?

The camera quality on both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro is commendable. However, if camera performance is a critical factor for you, the X7 Pro stands out as the superior choice between the two.

Let’s start this review by taking a closer look at its specifications.

Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Specifications

Model Poco X7 Price and variants Rs 21,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 23,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow Availability Flipkart Display size 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– Triple cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro; Front- 20MP Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14 Sensors Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, IR blaster, Proximity Sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6 Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Pro Specifications Model Poco X7 Pro Price and variants Rs 26,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 28,999 (12GB/256GB) Colours Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and Poco Yellow Availability Flipkart Display size 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 8MP Ultrawide; Front- 20MP Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB Battery and charging 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15 Sensors IR blaster, NFC, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor, Barometer, Heart Rate Detection Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6

Poco X7 Series review: Design and display

Upon opening the box of the Poco X7 smartphone, you'll discover the device itself, accompanied by a 45W charger, useful guides, and a tool designed for easy access to the SIM card slot. Similarly, the Poco X7 Pro package includes these items, but it boasts a more powerful 90W charger. Additionally, both smartphones come equipped with a screen protector and a high-quality protective case, providing excellent value by saving users the expense of purchasing these essential accessories separately.

Poco X7 Series review: What's in the Poco X7 Pro box Poco X7 Series review: What's in the Poco X7 box

When examining the design elements of these smartphones, it's interesting to note the similarities between the Poco X7 and the recently launched Redmi Note 14 Pro. Both recently launched smartphones, Poco X7 and X7 Pro, feature a vegan leather back panel with dual-tone colors, which not only adds a stylish touch but also resists fingerprints effectively. Weight of both smartphones are on the heavier side.

The Poco X7's camera module is noticeably larger, which may be perceived as a unique design choice, though some might find it a bit bulky. Conversely, the Poco X7 Pro presents a more streamlined back panel, with its vertically arranged cameras offering a clean and tidy aesthetic.

Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 back panel Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Pro back panel

Both smartphones are equipped with dual speaker sets positioned at the top and bottom edges, delivering a sound quality that is robust enough for enjoying music or watching shows, even in lively environments like parks. Additionally, they feature microphones at both the top and bottom edges to enhance audio clarity. However, it's worth noting that these models do not include a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones. On a positive note, both smartphones have a SIM slot conveniently located at the bottom edge, while the left edge maintains a clean design.

Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Pro top edge Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Pro bottom edge Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 bottom edge Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 top edge

When comparing the two smartphones, one of the most noticeable differences lies in their displays. The X7 features a covered display, while the X7 Pro offers a flat design. Despite this distinction, both displays exhibit identical quality, providing a bright and sharp viewing experience that is enjoyable for users. Additionally, both models deliver adequate screen brightness for outdoor use in bright sunlight, ensuring visibility. The bezels on both devices are also impressively minimal, contributing to a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 screen Poco X7 Series review: Poco X7 Pro screen

Poco X7 Series review: Performance and battery

This comparison highlights some key differentiators between the two smartphones. During my review of the Poco X7 Pro, I found its performance to be quite impressive, with smooth operation and no noticeable lag. I was able to play Call of Duty in full HD graphics without any issues, which speaks to its capabilities. In contrast, I experienced some lagging with the Poco X7 when playing the same game, requiring me to lower the graphics settings for a smoother experience. Nonetheless, both devices performed well in terms of app installation and opening speed.

On another note, both smartphones come with several preloaded apps, some of which may be perceived as unnecessary and contribute to visual clutter, which can be a bit frustrating. Additionally, the new user interface, where notifications are accessed by swiping left from the top and settings by swiping right, may not be the most intuitive for everyone.

However, there are positive aspects to consider as well. The battery life of both smartphones is commendable, lasting over 5-6 days in standby mode and easily exceeding a day with moderate to heavy usage. The Poco X7 Pro features 90W fast charging, allowing it to reach a full charge in about an hour, while the Poco X7, with its 45W fast charging, takes approximately one and a half hours. Overall, both devices have their strengths and areas for improvement.

Poco X7 Series review: Camera

The Poco X7 includes an additional 2MP macro camera compared to the X7 Pro, which enhances its versatility for close-up shots. In terms of overall camera performance, both smartphones provide detailed photos, but I personally find the rear camera performance of the Poco X7 Pro more impressive. The X7 Pro captures vibrant colours in both daylight and low-light conditions, while the Poco X7 tends to produce images that are a bit more saturated.

When examining the front camera capabilities, I noticed that the X7 Pro also shows saturation in both day and night lighting, while the X7 delivers more vibrant images overall. The inclusion of the 2MP macro lens in the Poco X7 allows for more detailed macro shots compared to the X7 Pro. Here are some camera samples from both smartphones for comparison.

Poco X7 Series review: Verdict

The Poco X7 and X7 Pro are great options for people looking for an affordable smartphone. Both phones are built well and have a stylish look, though they have slightly different designs. When it comes to performance, the X7 Pro is a bit better for gaming compared to the standard X7.

Key differences:

Design: The X7 Pro has a sleeker look, while the X7 has a noticeable larger camera area.

Performance: The X7 Pro handles games more smoothly.

Camera: The X7 Pro takes pictures with more accurate colours, while the X7 is better for close-up shots of small subjects (macro photography).

Charging: The X7 Pro charges much faster.

Who should choose which?

Poco X7: A great choice for those who love taking close-up photos and prefer a unique design.

Poco X7 Pro: Ideal for gamers and people who want quicker charging with a more polished look.

Overall:

Both smartphones provide excellent value and features for their price. Choosing between them comes down to what’s most important to you!

