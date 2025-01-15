Redmi 14C review: Does it offer the best value in its price range?

Follow us on Image Source : OM/INDIA TV Redmi 14C review

Redmi has recently introduced its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 14C, to the Indian market. This model succeeds the Redmi 13C and comes with a range of notable improvements, including a new processor, a 120Hz display, and an enhanced front camera. I had the chance to use this smartphone for a week, and I’m excited to share my review on whether these features make it a worthwhile option for those seeking a smartphone under Rs 10,000.

Before diving into the details, here are some frequently asked questions about the Redmi 14C smartphone that may help you understand its features and suitability for different users based on my experience.

Is the Redmi 14C suitable for gig work?

If you're looking for a smartphone that can handle more demanding tasks or multiple apps, the Redmi 14C may not be the best choice, as it is better suited for lighter use. It may struggle with multitasking or running several apps simultaneously, which could lead to performance issues.

Is the Redmi 14C a good option for parents?

For parents who primarily need a smartphone for making calls, using WhatsApp, and video chatting, the Redmi 14C is a solid option. However, if they require additional apps or more advanced features, you might want to consider other models.

Is this smartphone suitable for college students?

The Redmi 14C can serve well for college students who need a device for basic tasks and do not have a strong focus on gaming or taking high-quality photos. As long as your needs are simple, this smartphone can work for you.

How is the camera quality on this smartphone?

The camera on the Redmi 14C performs adequately for casual use, especially in daylight. However, if you're looking for high-quality images suitable for social media, you might find it lacking. Low-light photography, in particular, is not a strong point.

Overall, the Redmi 14C is a practical choice for users who prioritize simplicity and basic functionalities.

Let’s start this review by taking a closer look at its specifications.

Redmi 14C review: Specifications

Model Redmi 14C Price and variants Rs 9,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs 10,999 (4GB/128GB), Rs 11,999 (6GB/128GB) Colours Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black Availability Amazon, Flipkart and Redmi's official website Display size 6.88-inch HD+ display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– Single cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary; Front- 8MP Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Process RAM and storage 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6 GB+128GB Battery and charging 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14 Sensors Virtual Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Accelerometer Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5

Redmi 14C review: Design and display

When you open the box of the Redmi 14C smartphone, you'll find the handset, a 33W charger, and some helpful guides along with a tool for easily accessing the SIM card slot. It's worth noting that, unlike some other Xiaomi models, this smartphone does not come with a screen guard or case, which gives users the opportunity to choose their preferred accessories. While this may add an extra expense, it allows for a more personalized experience.

Coming to the design elements of this smartphone. It does show similarities to the recently released Poco C75. It features a plastic rear panel with a glossy finish, which gives it a sleek appearance, although this design choice does tend to attract fingerprints and smudges. The device feels a bit heavy to hold, and the weight distribution could be improved due to the large camera bump. A more balanced design would enhance the overall user experience.

The phone features speakers positioned at the bottom edges, providing sound quality that is sufficiently robust for enjoying music or watching shows, even in bustling environments like parks. Additionally, the smartphone includes a microphone located at the bottom and a 3.5mm jack at the top edge, catering to those who prefer wired earphones. On the left edge, you'll find a SIM slot for easy access to cellular connectivity.

The Redmi 14C features a flat display that is bright and sharp, offering a pleasant viewing experience. However, one area for improvement is the screen brightness, as it can be somewhat lacking for outdoor use, particularly in intense summer sunlight. Additionally, the phone has thicker bezels on both sides.

Redmi 14C review: Performance and battery

I encountered some challenges that affected my overall experience. The device felt somewhat sluggish when handling even basic tasks and requires a bit of patience as applications take a noticeable amount of time to open. The photo processing speed also leaves room for improvement. It seems that managing more than 2-3 apps at a time can lead to performance issues.

Additionally, like many other Chinese smartphones, this model comes with several preloaded apps, some of which are redundant, contributing to the overall clutter.

On a positive note, the battery life is quite impressive, lasting over 5-6 days when the phone is idle, and it can easily last over a day with moderate to heavy usage. The device also offers 18W fast charging, enabling the battery to be fully charged in just 2 hours, which is a great feature for those who are constantly on the go.

Redmi 14C review: Camera

The Redmi 14C comes equipped with a versatile camera app that includes modes like Portrait, Night mode, Panorama, and Pro mode, offering users plenty of options for capturing images. During daylight, the camera performs well, producing decent photos that are impressive for its price range. The front camera also delivers satisfactory selfies in bright conditions. However, it's worth noting that the camera's nighttime performance may not meet everyone's expectations, making it less ideal for low-light photography.

Redmi 14C review: Verdict

The Redmi 14C offers a range of features that may appeal to specific users. It excels in battery life, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging, and provides a respectable camera experience in daylight conditions.

However, users seeking high performance may find the device struggles with multitasking and experiences delays during basic operations. The design is sleek, although it could feel a bit heavy for some, and while the display is adequate, improving outdoor visibility would enhance user experience.

Overall, the Redmi 14C is a solid choice for those who value long battery life and a good camera on a budget, with a willingness to make some trade-offs in terms of performance and design.

