Poco M7 Pro Review: Can it conquer Rs 15,000 budget phone battle?

Follow us on Image Source : OM/ INDIA TV Poco M7 Pro

Poco M7 ProModelThe Poco M series has established a reputation for delivering impressive camera and gaming performance while remaining budget-friendly. Aimed at millennials who seek smartphones with quality displays, strong camera capabilities, and reliable gaming performance, Poco has recently introduced the M7 Pro smartphone in India. This model features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, and is equipped with a robust 5,110 mAh battery that supports a 45 W charger. After testing this smartphone for a week, I would like to share my impressions regarding its performance and evaluate whether it continues to uphold the brand’s legacy. First, let's take a closer look at its specifications.

Poco M7 Pro review: Specifications

Model Poco M7 Pro Price and variants Rs 13,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 15,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Olive Twilight, Lavender Frost, and Lunar Dust Power Black Availability Flipkart Display size 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– Dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 2MP micro camera; Front- 20MP Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra RAM and storage 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Operating system Poco’s HyperOS, based on Android 14 Sensors Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Gyroscope Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Poco M7 Pro review: Design and display

Upon opening the box of the Poco M7 Pro smartphone, you'll discover a selection of essential items designed to enhance your experience. Alongside the phone, there is a soft case that provides protection against everyday wear and tear. You'll also find a charger to keep your device powered and a USB cable for convenient data transfer. Included is a tool for easily accessing the SIM card slot, along with informative guides to help you set up your device quickly. Additionally, the phone comes equipped with a screen protector to safeguard the display from scratches, ultimately helping you save on potential repairs in the future.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVPoco M7 Pro: What's in the box

Let’s take a closer look at the design of this smartphone. At first glance, it bears a resemblance to the recently launched Redmi Note 14; however, it notably lacks an extra camera on the rear panel. I had the opportunity to experience the smartphone in the Lavender Frost color, which features a dual finish on the rear panel. One side showcases a sleek glossy finish, while the other presents a captivating sparkling texture.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVPoco M7 Pro: Rear panel

The device feels lightweight and comfortable to hold, with a well-balanced weight distribution. Additionally, it is equipped with a large battery; thanks to innovative silicon carbon technology, it manages to remain surprisingly light despite its capacity. Overall, the design combines aesthetic appeal with practical functionality.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVPoco M7 Pro: Left edge

The phone is equipped with speakers positioned at the top and bottom, which offers a unique design. However, I believe that their placement could be improved for better sound clarity, especially during gaming sessions where the audio sometimes sounds a bit muddled due to the diagonal orientation. On a positive note, the volume levels are impressive and perform well for music and videos, even in bustling environments like parks. That said, I’ve noticed that the sound may become unbalanced when pushed to maximum volume. Additionally, it includes microphones at both the top and bottom, as well as a 3.5mm jack for earphones and microphone attachments, which is a great feature for those who prefer wired options.

Poco M7 Pro: Top edge Poco M7 Pro: Bottom edge Poco M7 Pro: Right edge

The Poco M7 Pro boasts an impressive display that enhances its appeal significantly. Its brightness ensures clear visibility, even in direct sunlight, making it an excellent option for outdoor use. The phone's slim edges on both sides contribute to a sleek and contemporary aesthetic. Additionally, the in-screen fingerprint sensor not only adds a layer of convenience but also enhances the overall sophistication of the device.

Image Source : OM/ INDIA TVPoco M7 Pro display

Poco M7 Pro review: Performace and battery

I had a largely positive experience with the smartphone I reviewed. It performed well overall, especially when playing Call of Duty at standard graphics settings. While the performance was average and I noticed some frame drops, it still provided a satisfactory gaming experience considering its price point. The phone can handle most games that don't require extensive processing power without any issues, and I was pleased to find that it remained cool during my testing.

However, one downside is the abundance of pre-installed apps typical of many smartphones from China. While some of these apps can be uninstalled, others can only be disabled, which can be frustrating as they continue to occupy storage space. Additionally, I found the notification bar to be a bit cumbersome; notifications require you to slide to the left, while quick settings can only be accessed by sliding to the right.

On a positive note, the battery life is quite impressive! It lasts around 3-4 days with light usage and a full day under heavier use. Plus, it only takes about an hour to reach a full charge. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the smartphone delivers a solid performance for its price.

Poco M7 Pro review: Camera

The Poco M7 Pro features a commendable camera app that includes a variety of engaging options such as Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, and a Pro mode for users who prefer more control over their shots. During daylight, the camera excels in capturing vibrant colors and intricate details, making it suitable for various photography needs. Additionally, it performs well in low-light conditions, delivering decent nighttime images. The front camera also holds its own for taking selfies in bright environments. You can explore some sample photos below to assess the camera's quality for yourself.

Poco M7 Pro: Camera sample Poco M7 Pro: Camera sample Poco M7 Pro: Selfie Poco M7 Pro: Camera sample Poco M7 Pro: Camera sample Poco M7 Pro: Camera sample Poco M7 Pro: Night mode Poco M7 Pro: Night mode Poco M7 Pro: Night mode

Poco M7 Pro review: Verdict

The Poco M7 Pro offers a strong value proposition in the budget smartphone category. It shines with several key features, such as a vibrant display, robust battery life, and a capable camera system that performs well in various lighting situations. While the performance may not fully meet the standards for high-end gaming and the software interface could benefit from streamlining, the overall experience is commendable for its price point.

Key Strengths:

Impressive Display: The bright and vibrant screen enhances usability, even in outdoor environments.

Excellent Battery Life: Its long-lasting battery combined with fast charging support ensures convenience for users.

Good Camera Performance: The camera captures satisfactory photos in both daylight and low-light conditions, making it versatile.

Stylish Design: The lightweight and comfortable design enhances usability and aesthetics.

Areas for Improvement:

Performance: Enhancing the processing power could better accommodate users who enjoy demanding games.

Software: Reducing bloatware and improving the user interface could lead to a smoother experience.

Speaker Placement: Optimizing the speaker placement could enhance audio clarity for a better listening experience.

Overall, the Poco M7 Pro stands out as a noteworthy option in the budget market. With a balanced mix of essential features like an excellent display and long battery life, it provides a reliable and affordable smartphone experience. For those in search of a solid device that meets everyday needs without breaking the bank, the Poco M7 Pro is certainly a model to consider.

ALSO READ: Motorola G35 review: Is it a new budget segment king? Find out here