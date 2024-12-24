Motorola G35 review: Is it a new budget segment king? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : OM/INDIA TV Motorola G35 review

Motorola has just released a new smartphone in India as part of its G Series lineup. The Motorola G35 is priced under Rs 10,000 and proudly claims to be one of the fastest smartphones with 5G capability available in the country. It features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens for capturing wider shots, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a UniSOC T760 processor and comes with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

I spent a week using this smartphone, and I’d like to share my thoughts to help you decide if it's a good fit for everyday use and what you can expect from it. Before diving into my experience, let’s take a quick look at its main features.

Motorola G35 review: Specifications

Model Motorola G35 Price and variants Rs 9,999 (4GB/128GB) Colours Leaf Green, Midnight Black, Guava Red Availability Flipkart Display size 6.72-inch LCD display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – Dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera; Front- 16MP Chipset UniSOC T760 RAM and storage 4GB+128GB Battery and charging 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging support Operating system Android 14 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, E-compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Side fingerprint sensor, SAR sensor, Sensor hub Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Motorola G35 review: Design and display

Let's begin with the contents of the retail box for the Motorola G35 smartphone. Upon unboxing, users will discover the handset, a silicone case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a selection of guides. Notably, unlike many budget smartphones available today, the Motorola G35 does not include a screen protector.

Let's take a closer look at the smartphone design. It boasts a back panel crafted from vegan leather, which offers a stylish aesthetic while also being easy to clean; it resists dirt and fingerprints effectively. The device incorporates a dual camera setup on the back, complemented by a small light for enhanced photography capabilities in low-light conditions, contributing to its sleek design. Additionally, the smartphone is lightweight and visually appealing, making it not only comfortable to hold but also attractive to look at. Overall, these features create a thoughtful blend of style and functionality.

The phone features speakers located at the bottom edge and supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a loud and clear audio experience suitable for open spaces. However, I did notice some vibration in my hands when playing a video at full volume, which was a bit unexpected. On a positive note, the smartphone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for users who prefer to use wired earphones. Additionally, it is equipped with microphones on both the bottom and top edges and has a SIM slot located on the left edge, enhancing its functionality and convenience.

The Motorola G35 features an LCD display that showcases vibrant colors, which is a definite plus. However, I noticed that the screen brightness could be improved for better visibility during outdoor use, particularly in bright summer sunlight. Additionally, while the phone has noticeably thick bezels on both sides, this is somewhat understandable given its price point. Overall, it offers decent value, but there's room for enhancements in brightness.

Motorola G35 review: Performance and battery

My experience with the smartphone during the review was a mix of strengths and areas for improvement. While I did encounter some noticeable delays in animations and content loading, which detracted from the overall performance, it's worth noting that many alternatives in the market offer a smoother experience. On the upside, this model stands out from many Chinese smartphones by not including excessive or duplicate preloaded apps, which is a welcomed approach.

Another positive aspect is the impressive battery life; it easily lasts over 3-4 days when idle and provides a full day of use with moderate to heavy activity. However, the device supports 18W fast charging, and it does take about two hours to reach a full charge, which could be improved. Additionally, it features a fast fingerprint sensor and face unlock, which is commendable given its price point. Overall, while there are some performance issues, the battery life is a notable highlight.

Motorola G35 review: Camera

The Motorola G35 features a straightforward camera that effectively meets basic needs. During daylight, the AI enhances image quality, resulting in decent photos with clear details. The selfie camera performs admirably in bright conditions as well. At night, the AI continues to excel, capturing vibrant colors, although the images lack finer details. Additionally, the phone includes a telephoto camera, but it also tends to fall short in details. Below, you'll find some camera samples for reference.

Motorola G35 review: Verdict