AI voice cloning scam: One phone call could empty your bank account and how to keep yourself safe

New Delhi:

Online scams are something almost everyone is aware of. Over the years, it has gone viral with multiple ways to fool people – from digital arrest, trading and money doubling, wrong number money sent, fake policies, OTP scams, and so many more. With advanced technology, shady links are being shared with customers, along with speculative mobile apps, which carry phone-cloning links to mirror the user's phone, which helps them to steal data. At present, cybercriminals are getting creative as they are using artificial intelligence to clone voices and impersonate people: sometimes someone you are really close to (parents, kids, siblings, spouse and more).

How are these scammers using voice cloning to fool the innocent?

Scammers are advancing with technology – faster than anyone you could ever know. They are using voice samples from videos available on social media that you must have posted online – from Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook videos or any medium where you used your original voice. With the help of artificial intelligence, the trending scammers turn those clips into nearly perfect imitations of the user's voice to fool his/her friends or family.

They will pretend to be you or someone you might know, make up an emergency scenario, and ask for urgent cash or a bank transfer. A lot of parents and senior citizens have fallen for this trap and been looted instantly, losing all their accumulated savings.

How do scammers use your cloned voice?

We live in the internet era, and everything is accessible to criminals who are looking for enough ways to fool someone. They get enough audio online to build a convincing replica. Then they get into the contact list and start making calls or sending messages which may sound alarming or distressed.

They might say they lost their phone, got stranded somewhere, or desperately need help. Because the voice sounds real, people feel safe—and some go ahead and send money without double-checking the story. Recovering those funds is tough since the victim technically agreed to the transfer, even though they were tricked.

AI Voice cloning needs stronger safeguards.

It is tough to safeguard voice cloning, but you can always be alert. Always use live human verification to keep yourself safe. It could make people read a special script to prove that they are really themselves and not the AI-generated voice clone. Furthermore, verified enterprise accounts are being pushed with KYC checks and signed NDAs to prevent misuse.

With these small steps, a layman can keep themselves safe and sound in a world where digital scams are rising, and people are being fooled by technology.

How to protect yourself from voice-cloning scams

If you ever get a call from someone you know who is asking for money out of the blue, then never trust just the voice, even if it sounds exactly like someone you know. Always double-check before transferring funds.

Everyone needs to set up a secret code with family and close friends. If someone calls asking for cash, then one must ask for the secret codeword. A scammer will not know it, even if they have copied the voice, so one small and smart move could save you big time.

You may stop posting long-format audio notes on social media with a public account. This would reduce the risk of voice cloning. Lowering the accessibility of voice samples will make it harder for scammers to pull off voice cloning.

What to do if someone loses money?

In India, call the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or use the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Suspicious calls or messages can also go through the government’s Sanchar Saathi platform.

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