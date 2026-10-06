Google Pixel 10a gets Rs 6000 price hike ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check new price and discount

New Delhi:

Google, the leading tech giant from the US, has increased the price of its most affordable Pixel 10 series in the Indian market. Shoppers might not notice it: the Pixel 10a, which was launched earlier this year (2026), is now priced at Rs 55,999 instead of its original launch price, which was Rs 49,999- a straight hike of Rs 6000. This hike comes right ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

At present, the Google Store lists the Pixel 10a at Rs 55,999 for the only variant- 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Customers will get four colours to choose from:

Lavender

Berry

Fog

Obsidian

How to buy Pixel 10a for a lower price, despite the price hike

Though the price has gone up, there are ways to buy the device at a lower cost. With the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, customers can easily get a decent price cut for the Pixel 10a, which will not burn a hole in their pockets.

The sale will kick start from October 9 for those who have early access. It is anticipated that Google will bring back the original launch price during the festive sale. Also, to avail more discounts and price cuts, customers can combine some available bank discounts and exchange offers to save more money.

So, this sale is going to be the right time to bag a Pixel 10a if you are longing for it. The price jump of Rs 6,000 is certainly visible, especially ahead of India’s biggest online shopping events.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications

The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a centre punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 3,000 nits of brightness. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protecting the display.

The phone runs on the latest Android 16 operating system and claims to deliver performance for seven years of software updates.

The device is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset with a Titan M2 security chip.

With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users will get enough storage to run multiple apps and store many docs without any trouble.

Big battery and camera setup

The phone is backed by a 5,100 mAh battery, which will further support 30W wired and 10W wireless charging. For photography, the handset comes packed with a 48MP main camera featuring optical image stabilisation, along with a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications

Google Pixel 10a Specifications Display 6.3-inch pOLED, 120Hz Processor Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 RAM/Storage 8GB + 256GB Battery 5,100mAh, 30W wired, 10W wireless Rear cameras 48MP + 13MP Front camera 13MP Operating system Android 16 Software updates Up to 7 years

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