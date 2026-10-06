Vivo launches two powerful smartphones with up to 10000mAh battery: Check details here

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched two new mid-range smartphones in the Indian market: the Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80. The two models come with a lean build and come with a bigger battery and advanced features. Also, the smartphones come with high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays along with smarter camera setups.

The Chinese smartphone makers have brought their X Fold 6 foldable handset to India and even showed off its first mixed-reality headset at the launch.

Price, variants and availability

Vivo S2 FE:

The Vivo S2 FE is launched in the following options:

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is priced at Rs 38,999.

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are priced at Rs 42,999.

Talking about the colours, the phone will be available in three colour options: Stellar Green, Titan Black and Zen White.

The official sale will go live from October 20 onwards via Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline stores across the nation. In case you are using some specific cars, you might get an additional 10 per cent instant cashback and a 10 per cent exchange bonus if you are trading in your older handset.

Vivo V80:

On the other hand, the Vivo V80 comes with more storage and RAM variants:

8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999’

8GB of RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 69,999

8GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 79,999

The V80 is available in three colour options: Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem.

Those who want to buy the same could head to the Flipkart store as well as Vivo’s official website starting from October 13.

Specifications

Vivo S2 FE:

Vivo S2 FE comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Q10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for working in bright daylight conditions without issue.

Under the hood, the handset is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, the device comes with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter on the rear end. On the front, it features a 32MP shooter for selfies and video conferencing. The main USP of the handset is the massive 10,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. The device further runs on OriginOS 6, based on the Android 16 operating system, and the handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings that protect the phone from water and dust.

Vivo V80:

The Vivo V80 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of brightness – better and brighter than the S2 FE. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography, the device comes with a triple camera setup on the rear: a 50MP OIS main shooter, a 50MP telephoto OIS lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the device comes with a 50MP selfie shooter.

The handset is backed by a 7,200mAh battery, paired with 90W wired fast charging. The phone runs OriginOS 7, which is based on the Android 17 operating system. Furthermore, the phone is protected by IP68 and IP69 ratings.

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