Oppo Find X8 Review: A premium Android rival to the iPhone 15?

Oppo Find X Series has made a comeback in India after a four-year break. The company has just launched the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones in the country. I had the chance to use the Oppo Find X for a week, and at first glance, it looks similar to the iPhone 15 and comes with a comparable price tag. This smartphone packs some impressive features, including a powerful processor, a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, and a vibrant display that makes everything look stunning.

If you're considering buying a high-end smartphone and prefer the Android system, you might be wondering if this device is a good investment. In this article, I'll share my experience with the phone, but first, let's take a closer look at its specifications.

Oppo Find X8 review: Specifications

Model Oppo Find X8 Price and variants Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 79,999 (16GB/512GB) Colours Star Grey, Space Black Availability Flipkart, Oppo official website Display size 6.59-inch AMOLED punch hole display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – Triple cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP wide and 50MP Telephoto camera; Front- 32MP Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9400 RAM and storage 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB Battery and charging 5,630mAh with 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging Operating system ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, E-compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, Laser focusing sensor, Spectral sensor, Infrared remote control Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Oppo Find X8 review: Design and display

When you open the box of the Oppo Find X8 smartphone, you'll find several important items inside. Along with the phone itself, there's a soft case to help protect it, a charger to power it up, and a USB cable for transferring data. You'll also see a tool for opening the SIM card slot and some guides to help you get started. Plus, the phone comes with a screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches, which can save you some money down the line.

Let’s discuss the design of this smartphone. At first glance, it resembles an iPhone, but it doesn’t have features like the dynamic island or iPhone-style camera placement on the back. The buttons and edges are very similar to those found on an iPhone. There’s also an alert slider on the left side.

One of the nice things about this phone is its matte plastic back, which helps it stay clean and doesn't pick up fingerprints easily. It feels lightweight and comfortable to hold, and even with a larger camera on the back, its weight is well balanced. Plus, it has a big battery, but thanks to its special silicon carbon technology, it remains surprisingly light.

The phone has speakers located at the top and bottom, but I’m not thrilled with how they are positioned or the sound quality. When you’re playing games, the sound can come out a bit unclear because of their diagonal placement. While the volume is quite loud and works well for listening to music or watching videos, even in noisy places like parks, the sound can become unbalanced when turned up to the highest level. There are also microphones at the top and bottom, as well as near the camera for recording sound during videos, which is a nice feature.

The Oppo Find X8 features a stunning screen that really makes it stand out. It’s bright enough to see clearly even on sunny days, which is great for outdoor use. The phone has really slim edges on both sides, giving it a sleek and modern look, similar to the iPhone. Plus, the in-screen fingerprint sensor adds an extra touch of sophistication to the smartphone. Overall, it’s an attractive device that combines style with functionality.

Oppo Find X8 review: Performace and battery

I had a really positive experience with the smartphone I reviewed. It worked really well, even when I used it for a long time. When I played Call of Duty with the best graphics, everything ran smoothly without any freezing or the phone getting too hot. However, like many smartphones from China, this one came with a lot of extra apps that I didn't need. Some of these apps can be uninstalled, but others can only be stopped from running, which means they still take up some space.

On the bright side, the battery life is impressive! It lasts over 5-6 days if you're not using it much and less than a day if you're using it heavily. Plus, it charges super fast—80W fast charging means the battery can go from empty to full in just 30 minutes. Just a heads-up, though: the phone does get warm while it’s charging.

Oppo Find X8 review: Camera

The Oppo Find X8 comes with a great camera app that offers various fun features like Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, and a Pro mode for more control. The camera takes excellent photos during the day, capturing vibrant colors and fine details. It also does a good job at night, producing nice pictures even in low light. The front camera is good for taking selfies when it's bright outside, but it doesn't capture as much detail in darker settings. On the bright side, the Portrait mode always gives impressive results. This smartphone excels in content creation and produces excellent videos, but you will need an external mic while making content since the microphone on the rear camera module does not effectively cancel noise. You can check out some sample photos below to see the quality for yourself.

Oppo Find X8 review: Verdict

I'm really impressed with the Oppo Find X8. It runs smoothly and doesn't slow down or get too hot, even during gaming or when I'm using multiple apps at once. The battery lasts a decent amount of time, and fast charging means I can quickly get back to using it.

The rear camera takes nice photos, and the selfie camera is great too. Plus, the phone looks stylish with its sleek design and curved edges, giving it a similar appearance to an iPhone. However, I do think the software could be better for a high-end phone because it comes with a lot of extra apps that you might want to remove.

Overall, the Oppo Find X8 is a solid choice. If you're looking for a premium smartphone that offers great performance, a design similar to an iPhone, a good Android experience, fast charging, and a capable camera for taking pictures or videos, it's definitely worth investing.

