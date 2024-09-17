Realme 13 Pro: Does it reign supreme in the mid-range?

Realme recently introduced the new Realme 13 Pro series in India. The series comprises two smartphones: the Realme 13 Pro Plus and the Realme 13 Pro. I previously reviewed the Realme 13 Pro Plus and found it to be a perfect smartphone priced under Rs 35,000. Its gaming, charging, and camera performance were impressive. Now, I have the opportunity to review the Realme 13 Pro, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.7-inch OLED display. These features are also common in the Realme 13 Pro Plus.
Here, I will share my observations of the Realme 13 Pro to help you determine whether this smartphone is as good as the Realme 13 Pro Plus and whether it's worth buying. First, let's take a look at the complete specifications of the Realme 13 Pro.
Realme 13 Pro review: Specifications
|Model
|Realme 13 Pro
|Price and variants
|Rs 26,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 28,999 (8GB/256GB), Rs 31,999 (12GB/512GB)
|Colours
|Emerald Green, Monet Gold, Monet Purple
|Availability
|Flipkart, Realme official website
|Display size
|6.67-inch OLED punch hole display
|Security
|Fingerprint, Face Unlock
|Camera setup
|Rear – dual cameras, Front – single camera
|Camera specs
|Rear- 50MP Sony Dual Camera, 8MP ultra wide; Front- 32MP
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|RAM and storage
|8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB
|Battery and charging
|5200mAh with 45W fast charging support
|Operating system
|Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
|Sensors
|Geomagnetic Sensor，light sensor，proximity sensor，AcceLeration sensor ，Gyroscope sensor，Optical fingerprint underscreen
|Network and connectivity
|5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Realme 13 Pro review: Design and display
Let's start with what's inside the retail box of the Realme 13 Pro smartphone. When unboxed, users will find the handset, a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and various guides. Additionally, the Realme 13 Pro also comes with a screen protector and a high-quality protective case in a grey cover that prevents it from turning yellow after prolonged use.
Let's talk about the design of the smartphone. It has a matte plastic back panel that doesn't attract dirt and fingerprints, which is great. The standout feature is the circular dual rear camera module with an LED flash. While the phone is lightweight and easy to hold, some users have noticed that it feels a bit top-heavy, mainly because of the camera module. This might give the impression that it could slip out of your hand.
The phone has speakers at the top and bottom edges, but I'm not happy with their placement. When you're gaming, the diagonal positioning can make the sound muffled. However, the sound quality is still good enough for listening to music or watching shows, even in noisy places like parks. The smartphone also has microphones at both the bottom and top edges, as well as a SIM slot at the bottom edge.
The Realme 13 Pro boasts a stylish curved OLED display that elevates its visual charm. However, I found the screen brightness lacking for outdoor use, especially in intense summer sunlight. The phone's slim bezels on both sides further add to its aesthetic appeal. Moreover, the inclusion of a rapid in-display fingerprint sensor enhances the overall attractiveness of the smartphone.
Realme 13 Pro review: Performance and battery
I had a great experience with the smartphone during my review. It performed smoothly, even during extensive usage. When running Call of Duty in HD graphics, there was no lagging or overheating. However, like many Chinese smartphones, this model comes with excessive and duplicate preloaded apps. Some can be uninstalled, but others can only be force-stopped to free up storage space.
On the positive side, the battery life is impressive, lasting over 5-6 days when idle and less than a day with moderate to heavy usage. Additionally, the device supports 45W fast charging, allowing the battery to be fully charged in just over an hour and 15 minutes. It's worth noting, though, that the device heats up during charging.
Realme 13 Pro review: Camera
The Realme 13 Pro boasts a feature-rich camera app with modes like Portrait, Night mode, Panorama, and Pro mode. The camera performs admirably, capturing high-quality photos with accurate colors and decent detail in daylight. The front camera also takes satisfactory selfies, although it struggles to adjust brightness during video calls. On the flip side, the Portrait mode consistently delivers pleasing results. Below, you can find some camera samples for reference.
Realme 13 Pro review: Verdict
I'm really impressed with the Realme 13 Pro. It performs exceptionally well, showing no signs of lag or overheating, even when handling demanding tasks like gaming or multitasking. The battery life is decent, and fast charging ensures that I'm always ready to go.
The rear camera takes good pictures, and the selfie camera is also impressive. The phone's design is sleek, and the curved screen adds a premium feel. However, I'm not a big fan of the circular camera module, which I think affects the phone's weight distribution. Also, the device tends to heat up during charging.
Despite these minor issues, the Realme 13 Pro offers a strong overall package. If you're in the market for a dependable smartphone with great performance and a stylish design, it's definitely worth considering.
