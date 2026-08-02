Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11 schedule; Where can India shine on August 2?

Glasgow:

The stage is set for the final day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, the Indian contingent put forth a marvellous performance throughout the games, and ahead of the final, India have won 39 medals ahead of the final day and have been exceptional throughout the event.

It is worth noting that India will only be in action on the final day in judo and track cycling. Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action, and the stars will hope to put in a good show as they lock horns for a medal on the final day.

Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh, and Yash Ghanghas will be participating in Judo and will also hope to put in a good show. After Day 10, India had won 39 medals, which include 13 golds, 17 silvers, and 9 bronze medals as well, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian contingent fares on the final day.

Gulveer Singh became the latest to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games, as he became the first Indian to win two athletics medals at the event. After securing a silver in the men’s 10000m, Gulveer followed it up with a bronze medal win in the men's 5000m as well. With the final day right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how day 11 of the Commonwealth Games goes for the Indian contingent and if they can top it off with more medals.

Commonwealth Games Day 11 schedule:

Track cycling (Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km First Round): 2:09 PM

Judo (Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood): 2:30PM

Judo (Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael): 2:40 PM

Judo (Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination) Round of 16: 3:00 PM

Track Cycling (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final): 3:51 PM

Para Cycling (Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final): 8:40 PM

Track Cycling (Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final): 9:09 PM

Also Read:

Gulveer Singh scripts history with 5000m bronze, becomes first Indian to win two athletics medals at CWG