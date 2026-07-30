Commonwealth Games 2026 India medal tally - Full list of winners

Glasgow:

India secured 15 medals so far in the Commonwealth Games 2026. The contingent has produced strong performances in athletics, para athletics, weightlifting and boxing in Glasgow. The country has won three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals so far, while several more podium finishes remain possible in the final stages of the competition.

Weightlifting has emerged as one of India’s strongest medal-producing sports in Glasgow. Mirabai Chanu secured the country’s first gold medal of the Games in the women’s 48kg category, completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles. Rishikanta Singh earlier claimed India’s first able-bodied medal with a silver in the men’s 60kg event, setting a Games record in the snatch category.

Other weightlifting medals have come through Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Harjinder Kaur.

Para athletes have also contributed significantly to the tally. Jhandu Kumar opened India’s account with a bronze medal in para powerlifting, while Sharmila Dhankar and Dilip Gavit won gold medals in para athletics. Shilpa K Shyla and Mohammed Basil added further medals in the discipline.

Athletics has provided more success, with Sarvesh Kushare winning silver in men’s high jump, Gulveer Singh earning silver in the men’s 10,000m and Murali Sreeshankar taking silver in the men’s long jump.

Lovlina Borgohain has already secured a medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event after receiving a quarter-final bye, as both losing semi-finalists in boxing are awarded bronze medals. The Tokyo Olympic medallist, however, will aim to turn her guaranteed medal into gold.

India’s athletics squad includes Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who leads a 32-member team. Chopra won the men’s javelin throw gold at Gold Coast 2018 and missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury. He, along with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have already progressed to the javelin final, to be played in the early hours of August 1.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's full list of winners