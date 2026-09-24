Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinch bronze medal in mixed skeet final at Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent added yet another medal to their tally at the Asian Games 2026 as the duo of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the bronze medal for India in the mixed skeet final. After Qatar was eliminated in the early stages, India finished level on points with Korea, but due to them losing the tiebreaker, Naruka and Dhaliwal clinched the bronze medal.

The pair finished in third place in the final with 44 hits; they finished behind China, who ended up with 52, and the Republic of Korea, who clinched the silver medal with 51 hits. It is worth noting that after the six series, India were level on points with Korea; both sides had 44 hits to their name.

With them being level, the game went into the tiebreaker. Notably, Korea came into the final in a higher qualifying position, and this saw them continue ahead of India as they took on China for the gold medal bout.

It is interesting to note that the duo of Naruka and Dhaliwal entered the final after they finished in fourth place in the qualifying round. They finished with 138 points from a total of 150 targets. Qatar came out on top in the qualification round with 145, South Korea finished with 143, and China with 140.

Naruka-Dhaliwal had earlier secured medals for India as well

It is interesting to note that Anantjeet Singh Naruka had earlier helped India win the bronze medal in the men’s team skeet event as well. He was competing alongside Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill. Furthermore, adding to his brilliance at the event, Anantjeet Singh Naruka finished in fourth place in the individual skeet event.

Additionally, Parinaaz Dhaliwal also clinched the bronze medal in the women’s team skeet event, competing alongside Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan. The trio built a combined tally of 331 points, which saw India register its very first medal at the Asian Games in the women’s skeet event. In the women’s event, China once again finished in first place, whereas Kazakhstan took the silver medal home.

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