Realme 13 Pro Plus review: A gaming and multitasking beast? Find out here

Realme recently launched its Realme 13 Pro series in India, which includes two smartphones: the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro Plus. I had the opportunity to use the Realme 13 Pro Plus for a week. This smartphone falls into the budget segment and is priced similarly to the OnePlus Nord 4. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz curved OLED display, a 5200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a triple rear camera led by a 50MP main sensor, and more. Below, I will share my experience with the Realme 13 Pro Plus smartphone to help you decide whether this smartphone is worth your money.

But first, here are the complete specifications of the Realme 13 Pro Plus.

Model Realme 13 Pro+ Price and variants Rs32,999 (8GB/256GB), Rs 34,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 34,999 (12GB/512GB) Colours Emerald Green, Monet Gold Availability Flipkart, Realme official website Display size 6.67-inch OLED punch hole display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – triple cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP Sony Dual Camera, 50MP periscope camera, 8MP ultra wide; Front- 32MP Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM and storage 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Battery and charging 5200mAh with 80W fast charging support Operating system Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 Sensors Geomagnetic Sensor，light sensor，proximity sensor，AcceLeration sensor ，Gyroscope sensor， Optical fingerprint underscreen Network and connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2



Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Design and display

I will begin with a review of the contents found inside the retail box of the Realme 13 Pro Plus smartphone. Upon unboxing, users will discover the handset, a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and various guides. Notably, the Realme 13 Pro Plus also includes a screen protector and boasts a high-quality protective case that comes in a grey cover which prevents it from yellowing after prolonged use.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVRealme 13 Pro Plus review: Inside retail box

Moving on to the design features, the smartphone sports a matte plastic back panel that repels dirt and fingerprints. Its notable attributes include a circular triple rear camera module supplemented by an LED flash. While the phone is relatively lightweight and provides a secure grip, some users have observed that the weight distribution is skewed towards the upper portion, primarily due to the camera module. As a result, holding the device may give the perception that it could slip from the hand.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVRealme 13 Pro Plus review: Back panel

The smartphone is equipped with two speakers, positioned at the top and bottom edges. However, I am not satisfied with the speaker placement, as both speakers can become muffled during gaming due to their diagonal positioning. Despite this, the sound quality is loud enough to enjoy music and shows, even in open spaces with background noise, such as parks. Additionally, the smartphone features a microphone at both the bottom and top edges, as well as a SIM slot located at the bottom edge.

Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Bottom edge Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Top edge

The Realme 13 Pro Plus features a sleek and stylish curved AMOLED display, which enhances its visual appeal. However, I did not find the screen brightness ideal for use in bright outdoor conditions, particularly during intense summer sunlight. The phone's slim bezels on both edges further contribute to its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the inclusion of a fast in-display fingerprint sensor adds to the overall allure of the smartphone.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVRealme 13 Pro Plus review: Display

Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Performance and battery

During my review, the smartphone performed smoothly during extensive usage. Running Call of Duty in HD graphics was a seamless experience with no lagging or overheating issues. However, typical of many Chinese smartphones, this model comes preloaded with excessive and duplicate apps. While some can be uninstalled, others can only be force-stopped to free up storage space.

On the bright side, the battery life of the smartphone is impressive, lasting over 5-6 days when idle and 1-2 days with moderate to heavy usage. Additionally, the device supports 80W fast charging, allowing the battery to be fully charged in just one hour. Despite this, it's worth noting that the device heats up during charging.

Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Camera

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes with a feature-rich camera app that includes modes such as Portrait, Night mode, Panorama, and Pro mode. The camera performs well and captures high-quality photos with accurate colors and impressive detail in daylight. However, the front camera produces just satisfactory selfies and lacks in capturing details. The Portrait mode, on the other hand, consistently delivers pleasing results. You can find some camera samples below for reference.

Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Front camera sample Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Back camera sample Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Portrait camera sample Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Back camera sample Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Back camera sample Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Back camera sample

Realme 13 Pro Plus review: Verdict

The Realme 13 Pro Plus has left a positive impression on me. Its performance is commendable, with no noticeable lag or overheating, even during demanding tasks like multitasking or gaming. The battery life is impressive, and fast charging ensures I'm always ready to go.

The rear camera captures decent images, although the selfie camera could be better. The phone's design is sleek, with the curved screen adding a premium touch. However, I'm not particularly fond of the circular camera module, which I feel affects the phone's weight distribution. Additionally, the device does heat up while charging.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the Realme 13 Pro Plus offers a solid overall package. If you're looking for a reliable smartphone with good performance and a stylish design, it's definitely worth considering.

