OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Nord 4 series budget smartphone worth buying?

OnePlus has launched three new smartphones in its Nord 4 series: the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is the cheapest of the three and comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, AMOLED display, 5500mAh battery, and more. I had the opportunity to try the smartphone for a week, and here I am sharing my experience with the smartphone to help you decide whether this is the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 and worth your investment.

Before starting the review, here are the complete specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Specifications

Model OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price and variants Rs19,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 22,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Blue, Silver and Orange Availability Amazon Display size 6.67-inch AMOLED punch hole display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP Sony Dual Camera, 2MP depth assist camera; Front- 16MP Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 5500mAh with 80W fast charging support Operating system OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 Sensors Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity sensor, Pedometer Network and connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Design and display

Before we get into the design and display of the smartphone, let's start by reviewing what's inside the retail box. In the box, you'll find the handset, a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and some guides. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a screen protector.

The smartphone has a glossy plastic back panel that easily attracts dirt and fingerprints. It features two rear cameras arranged vertically with an LED flash at the bottom. The phone is lightweight and doesn't slip from the hand.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVOnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Rear panel

It has two speakers— one at the top edge and one at the bottom. The top-edge speaker is particularly useful for gaming, as the bottom-edge speaker often gets muffled. The sound quality is loud enough to enjoy music and shows, even in open spaces like parks with background noise. Overall, the design justifies its price.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Bottom and right edge OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Top and left edge

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has a sharp and smooth AMOLED display, bright enough for use in regular sunlight and intense summer conditions. The slim bezels on both edges enhance the smartphone's aesthetic appeal.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVOnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Screen

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Performance and battery

The smartphone runs smoothly for the most part, but it tends to lag occasionally when multitasking. It didn't perform well when I was plying Call of Duty but I think BGMI will work fine, although it doesn't overheat. Additionally, it comes with some unnecessary and duplicate preloaded apps. You can uninstall some of these apps, while others can be force-stopped to free up storage space.

In terms of battery life, the smartphone can last for more than 5-6 days when idle. With moderate to heavy usage, it can last for 1-2 days. The device supports 80W fast charging, which charges the battery in around one hour, so battery backup should not be a concern for you.

Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor that is not very responsive, but its fast face unlock feature works fine.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Camera

The camera app of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is loaded with features such as Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, Pro mode, and more. Considering its price range, the camera performance is good. The photos are of high quality, with daylight photos displaying almost true colors and good detail. The front camera also performs well, capturing fine details and producing decent selfies. Moreover, the Portrait mode delivers satisfactory results.

Please find below some camera samples for your reference:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Camera sample OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Camera sample OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Camera sample

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Verdict

Given its price point, the smartphone performs well for multitasking and gaming, although it may struggle with graphic-intensive games. It boasts a good camera, strong battery life, and clear, loud sound. While the overall design is impressive, the back panel tends to attract dust and fingerprints. Overall, it's a solid choice for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, and worth considering for purchase.

