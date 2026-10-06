Honor launches dual-display smartphone with 6000mAh battery: Check price, features and more

New Delhi:

Honor has announced the X5ds smartphone, which will come with a smarter display at a budget price point. The handset comes with a secondary display on the rear, which is similar to the dual-screen design which was last seen in the Xiaomi 18 Pro. Also, the major highlight of the smartphone is the big 6000mAh battery, and it runs on Android 16 Go OS.

Price and availability

The new Honor X5ds is launched in South Africa in a single variant that includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is priced at ZAR 2,499, which is around Rs 14,500.

The device comes with funky colour options like Forest Green and Midnight Black. The storage could be expanded further by using a microSD card.

Honor X5ds comes with 2 displays

The Honor X5ds comes with a 6.78-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display further offers a resolution of 1200 x 1576 pixels (which is on the lower side), but it could reach up to 600 nits of peak brightness, making it work smoothly under bright daylight.

Talking about the secondary LCD, it is 2.01 inches in size and placed on the rear panel. It has a resolution of 240 x 296 pixels and is basically used for checking notifications, previewing the camera view while taking selfies with the main camera (like we used to do long back), and controlling media playback too.

Specifications and features

The Honour X5ds is powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery, which is further accompanied by a 15W wired charger.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone features a 50MP primary rear shooter with support for 4x digital zoom. And on the front, the phone comes with a 5MP shooter that can record videos in Full HD resolution.

The handset runs on the Android 16 Go operating system, and it supports multiple connectivity options that include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is protected by an IP52 rating, which safeguards the device from dust and water splashes.

11000mAh battery phone: Long and strong

The newly launched Honor X5ds is backed by a massive 11,000mAh battery.

Honor X5ds Key Specifications

Honor X5ds Key specifications Display 6.78-inch LCD, 120Hz Rear display 2.01-inch LCD Processor Unisoc T610 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, expandable via microSD Battery 6000mAh Charging 15W Rear camera 50MP Front camera 5MP Operating system Android 16 Go Protection IP52 rating

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