Jio Anniversary Offer: Get Rs 1499 JioBharat phone with 6 months of free recharge

New Delhi:

Jio, a popular and leading telecom player in India, has come up with a new limited-period anniversary offer for its loyal customers. They are giving their customers 6 months of free recharge when they purchase an eligible JioBharat phone for Rs 1,499.

Each free monthly recharge includes 14 GB of data and unlimited HD voice calling. However, those who want to avail the offers will have to complete an eligible Rs 123 FRC, MNP or recharge to activate the benefit.

The offer is valid till October 20; hence, users can simply apply only to select JioBharat models.

Which JioBharat phones are eligible?

The budgetary offer is available on four JioBharat models:

JioBharat A1

JioBharat B1

JioBharat B2

JioBharat B3

Customers must purchase one of these eligible devices to receive the anniversary benefits.

The offer is also available for existing Jio customers, as they need to purchase an eligible JioBharat phone and complete an Rs 123 recharge to avail 6 months of free recharge.

How to get 6-months of free recharge

To avail the new offer for 6-month recharge free, there is a simple process to follow.

Customers will have to purchase an eligible JioBharat phone worth Rs 1,499.

They then need to activate the SIM

They could complete the mobile number portability process before availing the offer.

Then the user needs to recharge the number with Rs 123.

Once the recharge is done, Jio will apply the anniversary offer to the customer's account before FRC, MNP or RC expiry.

The user will get a confirmation SMS, which will come to their number once the benefits are successfully activated.

For those who have been Jio users for a while, the current recharge validity will not be cut short. The 6 free recharges will be added to the queue and will start after the applicable existing plan and after the Rs 123 recharge is done.

What do the 6-free recharges include?

For the first 6 months, the user will get a validity of 6 months, which will further include 14 GB of data and unlimited HD voice calling for JioBharat users.

But, there is an important condition attached to the offer – customers will have to continue using the same JioBharat device and the same mobile number for 6 months straight. This means that the IMEI and MSISDN combination should not change, or the free perks will no longer benefit the users.

The offer is available during the specified period, so the customers will have to complete the purchase and activation process before October 20.

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