Mohsin Khan is now married; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shares glimpses from nikah ceremony

Mohsin Khan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now married. This comes a day after the actor shared a glimpse of what seems to be a reception ceremony with his wife, Tamanna. Mohsin's nikah video details everything that happened during the ceremony - from signing the wedding registry papers to dancing together.

Mohsin Khan shares video from nikah ceremony

"Qabool…Qabool…Qabool," wrote Mohsin Khan as he beamed with joy in his happy wedding video. It contained visuals of them signing their legal wedding papers, exchanging rings, the moment they see each other as groom and bride for the first time, and them offering prayers together. Take a look:

Mohsin Khan shared engagement photos in August 2026

In August, Mohsin shared several photos from his engagement ceremony. Introducing his then-fiance and now wife Tamanna, the actor wrote, "So this crazy beautiful confident sensitive girly - always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing - was written for me in the heavens The first time we looked at each other, the first time i held your hand to the first time you sang “Hum toh bhai jaise hai waise rahenge” I knew something within me settled. I had found my Person."

He continued, "I was always told that when your forever person arrives, it will somehow become the easiest and yet the most important decision you will ever make Maybe our story was already written in the stars. Or maybe, once in a lifetime, two people simply find each other at exactly the moment they were always meant to. As we begin this new journey of our Lives together, A journey filled with Love, Friendship & a Lifetime of Memories…Let me quote from Your fav film my Love “Mohabbat kya hoti hai ye toh mai nai jaanta, Lekin iss k liye dil se ek dua zaroor nikalti hai ke iski aakho mai kabhi aasu naa aaye…hamesha hasti rahey…Ab issey Mohabbat kahey toh Mohabbat sahi”."

"Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this….to find a home in each other Here’s to us, my love And to the beginning of our forever," he penned.

On the work front, Mohsin Khan has been part of several popular TV shows, including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He gained widespread popularity for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin was last seen in the 2024 web series Jab Mila Tu, where he played Maddy alongside Eisha Singh.

Also read:

Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, announces engagement with partner Tamanna | See pics