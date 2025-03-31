Earthquake Mayhem: Thailand launches probe into Bangkok high-rise collapse after China firm's link emerges A dramatic video of the building's collapse near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak market circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top toppling into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday triggered the collapse of a 33-storey under-construction high-rise building in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok. The incident occurred over 1,000 km away from the earthquake's epicenter, raising questions about the structural integrity of the unfinished building -- which was being constructed by a joint venture that included a Chinese firm.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. The Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) has been tasked with determining the cause of the collapse and submitting a detailed report within a week. The inquiry will focus on the building's design, the approval process, and whether any lapses contributed to the catastrophic failure.

Construction of the building

The collapsed structure was intended to be the headquarters of Thailand’s State Audit Office (SAO) and had been under construction for three years at a staggering cost exceeding two billion Thai baht (approximately $58 million). The project was a joint venture involving Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, a subsidiary of the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering firms.

Thailand's PM expresses concern

Echoing public concern, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also questioned why this particular building collapsed while other similar structures remained intact. "I reviewed multiple clips of the building collapse from various angles. From my experience in the construction industry, I have never encountered an issue like this. We must investigate thoroughly, as a significant portion of the budget was allocated, and the deadline for completion had already been extended," she stated, as per the Bangkok Post.

Local Thai media reports indicate that China Railway Number 10 Thailand was established in 2018, specialising in the construction of office buildings, residential projects, public roads, railways, and underground railways. Despite its large-scale operations, the company reported a net loss of 199.66 million baht in 2023, against revenue of 206.25 million baht and expenses totaling 354.95 billion baht. Its shareholders include Sophon Meechai (40.80%), Prachuab Sirikhet (10.20%), and Manas Sri-anant (3%).

ALSO READ: High-rise building collapses in Bangkok as powerful earthquake hits Thailand, 3 dead | Watch Video