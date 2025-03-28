High-rise building collapses in Bangkok after powerful earthquake hits Thailand | Watch Video Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 pm (local time) and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

Earthquake in Thailand: A high-rise building collapsed after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale struck Thailand's Bangkok on Friday. The visuals showed the towering structure crumbling to dust and sending thick clouds of debris into the air. As panic gripped the area, terrified residents were seen fleeing to safety. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), with an epicentres in neighbouring Myanmar.

The under-construction building that collapsed has been identified as the office of the Auditor General (OAG) in Bangkok. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all regions of the country.

The powerful quake rattled densely populated central Bangkok around 1:30 pm (local time) on Friday, triggering alarms across buildings and prompting swift evacuations from high-rise condominiums and hotels. Startled residents hurried down staircases, gathering on the streets under the scorching midday sun as tremors reverberated through the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, however, the quake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.