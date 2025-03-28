Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Myanmar, tremors felt across country Earthquake hits Myanmar: According to the National Center for Seismology epicenter was located at Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E at a depth of 10 kilometers.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said. Tremors were felt across the country. According to the National Center for Seismology epicenter was located at Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor hit 16 kilometres (10 miles) northwest of the city of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometres around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), the USGS said in a statement.

Tremors were also felt in Bangkok. People were seen running out of their houses and some videos showed people being shaken while having food. Local witnesses in Bangkok stated that the people ran out onto the streets in panic and water splashed out of swimming pools.



Earlier this month, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale jolted Myanmar. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was reported at a depth of 125km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 09/03/2025 13:25:12 IST, Lat: 25.03 N, Long: 95.28 E, Depth: 125 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on March 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale jolted Myanmar, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it more susceptible to aftershocks. "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 03/03/2025 10:15:49 IST, Lat: 24.85 N, Long: 95.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Although Myanmar is an earthquake-prone country, there has not been proposed an official national seismic hazard map.

Due to the collision between the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates, Myanmar is an area with a high seismic hazard level. According to the earthquake parameters summarised by the International Seismological Centre around 140 events with magnitude greater than or equal to 3.0 have taken place in Myanmar and its vicinity every year from 1990 to 2019.Thus, it is evident that Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.