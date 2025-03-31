Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divisive politics' at Eid prayers, says 'Bengal govt stands with minorities' Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: She reaffirmed her belief in respecting all religions and reiterated her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics", which she described as "jumla politics".

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fall for provocations that could incite communal riots. She emphasised that her government would stand by the residents and ensure that no one could disrupt harmony in the state.

Addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress chief said, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

Mamata Banerjee hit out at BJP

The Chief Minister also hit out at the BJP, asking, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?"

Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to respecting all religions and criticized the BJP’s "divisive politics," which she labeled as "jumla politics." "I was asked if I am a Hindu. I said, I am a Hindu, I am a Muslim, I am a Sikh, I am an Indian. What can you do? They want to divide and rule, but we won't let that happen."

She also targeted the Left, stating, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you." Emphasising the importance of harmony and unity, she repeatedly urged people 'not to fall for provocations'.

Remove lens of communal politics: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections. "In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he asserted.

"The BJP says 'Hindus are in danger', and their friends say 'Muslims are in danger'. I would ask them to remove their lens of communal politics. The truth is that the entire country is in danger because of their politics. If they try to create divisions in West Bengal, we will resist it," he added.

About Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid, the festival of peace and brotherhood, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country today. Since morning, people have been offering prayers in mosques, embracing one another, and exchanging heartfelt greetings.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location. This year the month of Ramzan was of 29 days, while last year it was of 30 days. According to the Islamic calendar, there are 29 or 30 days in a month, depending on the sighting of the moon. During the month of Ramzan, people do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset.

(With PTI inputs)

