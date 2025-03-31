'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi extends Eid greetings to all, prays for hope, harmony in society Millions of Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on Monday morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings and warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and said may this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in society. He also wished joy and success in all endeavours of people who are celebrating Eid. “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak,” PM Modi said.

Millions of Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on Monday morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr. The air was filled with joy and unity as communities came together in prayer, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

From bustling city centres to peaceful rural towns, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities. With heartfelt prayers for peace and prosperity, today's celebrations exemplified the essence of Eid - a time for renewal, charity, and compassion.

In the national capital, thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz early this morning. The grand mosque, which is one of the largest and most historic in the country, saw worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The vibrant city witnessed large crowds at the mosque, with families and friends coming together to share in the joy of the occasion. This reflected the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

In Patna, Bihar, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and joy as thousands of devotees gathered at Gandhi Maidan to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

The expansive ground was filled with worshippers dressed in their finest attire, reflecting the unity and spirit of the occasion.

As the prayers echoed through the air, a sense of peace and gratitude prevailed, with people coming together to mark the end of Ramadan with heartfelt devotion and reflection.

In Kolkata, West Bengal, the markets near Nakhoda Masjid were beautifully decked up for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The area has been adorned with colorful lights, and shops are lined with an array of traditional clothes, accessories, and festive delicacies.

The hustle and bustle in the markets reflect the city's eagerness for the celebrations. People are seen shopping for new clothes and special items for Eid, contributing to the festive atmosphere in the heart of Kolkata.