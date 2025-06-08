MakeMyTrip introduces ‘Seat Availability Forecast’ for train bookings: Plan smarter, book earlier MakeMyTrip has launched ‘Seat Availability Forecast’ to help train travellers know when confirmed seats might run out. The AI-powered tool, along with Sold-out Alerts, ensures smarter and stress-free bookings.

New Delhi:

MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel platform, has reportedly launched a game-changing feature for Indian train travellers, the ‘Seat Availability Forecast’. This innovative tool predicts how long confirmed seats will remain available on a specific train, helping users plan their journeys with greater accuracy and less stress.

Why the forecast feature was needed

Indian Railways allows reservation of train tickets up to 60 days in advance, but many travellers wait until their plans are confirmed. According to MakeMyTrip, nearly 40 per cent of users return multiple times before finalising a booking, and 70 per cent end up with waitlisted tickets due to the unavailability of confirmed seats.

What’s more, demand varies significantly over time. In April, premium trains were sold out about 13 days before departure, while in May, rising demand saw them booked out over 20 days in advance. These shifting patterns often leave passengers confused and scrambling for alternatives.

How does the new feature work?

The Seat Availability Forecast tool uses years of historical booking trends and real-time data to predict when tickets for a specific train are likely to sell out. This predictive intelligence is now live for the users on both the MakeMyTrip app and website, right within the train booking flow.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip’s explained, “This feature is a seamless blend of data science and user need. It gives rail passengers visibility and confidence to plan and book in time.”

Sold-out alerts for last-minute action

To further assist indecisive travellers, MakeMyTrip has also launched Sold-out Alerts. This notifies users when seat availability on their preferred train drops below a set limit. It ensures that users don’t miss out on booking a confirmed ticket due to last-minute delays.

Together, these features further aim to make train travel more predictable, less stressful, and smarter for millions across India.