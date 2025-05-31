WhatsApp introduces Layouts and Music Stickers to make status updates more creative WhatsApp has rolled out a major update to its Status feature, introducing Layouts, Music Stickers, interactive Add Yours prompts, and customizable Photo Stickers. These new tools aim to help users share moments more creatively and interactively with friends and family.

New Delhi:

To make Status updates more expressive and engaging, WhatsApp has introduced a range of new features, including music stickers, interactive tools and layout collages. These additions aim towards turning simple updates into dynamic stories, making the Status section much more than just a temporary photo or text post.

New Layout feature for collages

One of the most exciting features is the Layout tool, which allows users to share multiple photos (up to six) in a single Status update. Instead of posting one photo per slide, users can now arrange a collage, giving a fuller picture of their day or a special event like a trip or wedding. The built-in editing tools also allow creative positioning of images for storytelling purposes.

Add music to match your mood

With the More with Music update, users can now enhance their Status with music in two ways:

Music-only posts that focus entirely on a selected song. Music stickers, which overlay the audio on a photo or video for added mood and style.

This new feature gives your Status posts a more Instagram-like vibe, offering the perfect soundtrack to your memories.

Make your own Stickers from photos

Another cool feature is Photo Stickers. Users can turn any photo into a sticker, adjusting the size, shape, and placement to better fit their Status update. This brings a level of personalisation and fun that was previously missing in the Status section.

Interactive “Add Yours” Sticker arrives

To boost engagement, WhatsApp is also introducing the Add Yours sticker. This sticker lets users post a prompt or theme, inviting friends to share their own responses. For example, a Status with "Show your weekend vibes" could spark a chain of creative replies among your contacts, each appearing as a separate Status post. This is a direct nod to the popular Instagram Stories feature and adds a collaborative twist to WhatsApp’s experience.

More control on the way

In addition to these creative features, WhatsApp is working on a new privacy-focused update that will allow users to better manage their presence on the app. While details are limited, the tool is expected to help users who want to temporarily step away from the platform without deleting their account.

Rollout timeline

WhatsApp says the features will gradually roll out to all users over the coming months. So if you don’t see them right away, keep an eye out for updates via your app store.

With the introduction of music, layouts, photo stickers, and interactive prompts, WhatsApp’s Status feature is evolving from a passive story-sharing tool to a vibrant and creative space for self-expression. Whether you're a casual user or someone who loves to engage creatively, this update is sure to make Status updates more fun and meaningful.