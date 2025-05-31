Nothing Phone (2) gets 40 per cent discount ahead of Phone (3) launch: Grab it now on Amazon India The Nothing Phone (2), originally priced at Rs 49,999, is now available at just Rs 27,247 on Amazon India- thanks to a flat 40 per cent discount, coupon offers, and bank deals.

New Delhi:

As the official launch of the Nothing Phone (3) nears, Nothing has dropped the price of the Phone (2) dramatically. Amazon India is offering a flat 40 per cent discount, bringing the price down from Rs 49,999 to just Rs 29,997 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Extra coupons and bank discounts bring the effective price to Rs 27,247

The deal gets even sweeter with additional offers. Under the Nothing Summer Sale, Amazon is offering a Rs 750 coupon discount, and buyers using Federal Bank cards can get an extra Rs 2,000 off. When combined, these offers bring the effective price down to just Rs 27,247 —the lowest we have seen so far.

Nothing Phone (2): Key features and specifications

The Nothing Phone (2) is still a compelling choice in the premium mid-range category, offering:

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display 1Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor Photography (Rear camera): Dual 50MP rear cameras with OIS Front camera: 32MP selfie camera Battery: 4,700 mAh with fast charging Operating System: Android 13 out of the box Protection: IP54 rating for dust and water resistance Colour options: Available in White and Dark Grey colours

Nothing Phone (3): Expected to launch in July

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone (3) is already in the spotlight, with the company teasing its upcoming launch. A recent update revealed that Nothing may ditch the iconic Glyph interface, suggesting a significant design shift. The Phone (3) is expected to launch in July 2025, with more details to follow soon.

Great time to buy Phone (2)

With this sharp price cut and the upcoming model on the horizon, this is a great time to buy the Nothing Phone (2), especially for users who don’t want to wait or spend extra on the Phone (3). The deal is valid until June 2, 2025, so buyers should act quickly to take advantage of this limited-time offer.