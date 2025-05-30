Motorola G86, G86 Power and G56 launched with Dimensity chipsets and Android 15 Motorola has launched the G86, G86 Power, and G56 smartphones in select markets, packing premium features like Dimensity chipsets, high refresh-rate displays, and Android 15.

New Delhi:

Motorola has expanded its G-series lineup with the launch of the Motorola G86, G86 Power, and G56 smartphones. These new models bring premium design, powerful internals, and modern software to the mid-range segment, starting at GBP 199.99 (approx. Rs 22,900).

G86 and G86 Power: Premium mid-range specs

Both Motorola G86 and G86 Power feature a 6.67-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The displays offer HDR10+ certification, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the G86 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the G86 Power bumps it up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Both phones run on Android 15 and are MIL-STD 810H certified for military-grade durability. Camera-wise, the phones share a dual rear setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. The main difference lies in battery capacity—G86 gets a 5,200mAh battery while the Power model packs a massive 6,720mAh unit. Both support 30W TurboPower charging.

Motorola G56: Budget-friendly with strong features

The Motorola G56 sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC paired with 256GB internal storage and Android 15 out of the box.

It offers the same 50MP dual rear camera system and 32MP front camera as its siblings. The G56 includes a 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging and supports up to 2TB expandable storage via microSD card.

Pricing and availability:

G56 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): GBP 199.99 (approx Rs 22,900)

G86: GBP 280 (approx Rs 32,200)

G86 Power: GBP 299.99 (approx Rs 34,500)

All three models are available for purchase on Motorola’s UK website in several Pantone-validated colours.