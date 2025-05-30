WhatsApp may soon let you logout without losing your data: Here’s what we know The feature is in beta testing phase, and is expected to offer more control over account access, especially for those seeking a digital break without losing chats and preferences. This update will bring WhatsApp in line with other Meta platforms.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging application, has been testing a logout feature in its latest beta version. This feature will give users the ability to log out of their account without permanently deleting it—something that many users have long requested.

According to a new report from Android Authority, the logout option is especially useful for users who want to take a temporary break or use WhatsApp on multiple devices, like the newly supported iPad version.

Two logout options are coming soon

WhatsApp’s logout feature will reportedly offer two choices:

Logout and delete data/preferences – Similar to deleting your account, this option wipes everything from the device. Logout and retain data/preferences – This option allows users to come back later, log in with their mobile number, and access all previous chats, groups, and media without losing anything.

This flexibility is expected to appeal to users seeking a digital detox without severing ties completely.

WhatsApp is catching up with Meta’s ecosystem

Facebook has long supported the logout feature, so it makes sense for WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, to follow suit. While the feature is currently in internal testing, it’s likely to roll out to public beta testers in the coming months.

WhatsApp is also aware of its user engagement metrics, and a logout option with data retention helps avoid a dip in active user count while still respecting user privacy and choices.

A new media hub for web users is also in the works

In addition to the logout feature, WhatsApp is developing a media hub for its web version. This feature will help users easily find and manage shared files, photos, and links. The media hub has already been introduced in the beta version and is expected to arrive in a future update.

The upcoming logout feature and media hub indicate WhatsApp’s growing focus on user flexibility, privacy, and improved media management, making it more user-friendly than ever.