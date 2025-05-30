Vivo S30 and S30 Pro Mini launched in China: Flagship features, compact design

The vivo S30 and S30 Pro mini have been unveiled in the Chinese market, bringing impressive hardware in both standard and compact form factors. The vivo S30 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Meanwhile, the S30 Pro mini shrinks the screen to a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel but upgrades the performance with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Pre-orders are live in China, with shipments starting June 6.
Same big battery, smaller size
Despite its smaller size, the S30 Pro mini matches the vanilla S30 with a massive 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging. It weighs 186g and measures just 7.99mm thick, making it one of the most compact premium smartphones available.
Pro-grade camera setup
Both phones come equipped with triple rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The S30 features Sony’s LYT-700V sensor with OIS, while the S30 Pro mini gets the superior Sony IMX921. The periscope lens uses the IMX882 sensor on both. Selfie lovers get a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus.
Water resistance and Android 15
The vivo S30 series runs OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. The S30 offers IP64 water and dust resistance, while the Pro mini boasts an IP68/69 rating, making it suitable for tougher environments.
Colours, pricing and availability
The S30 is available in Peach Pink, Mint Green, Lemon Yellow, and Cocoa Black. The Pro mini comes in Cool Berry Powder, Mint Green, Lemon Yellow, and Cocoa Black.
Price in China:
The vivo S30 series is available in multiple configurations to suit different user needs.
- The standard vivo S30 is offered in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately USD 374), and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at CNY 2,999 (around USD 416).
- Additionally, a high-end 16GB + 512GB model is available for CNY 3,299 (about USD 457). On the other hand, the vivo S30 Pro mini starts at CNY 3,499 (USD 485) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
- It also comes in two higher-end options: 16GB + 256GB priced at CNY 3,799 (USD 527), and the top-tier 16GB + 512GB version priced at CNY 3,999 (USD 555).
