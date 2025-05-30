Vivo S30 and S30 Pro Mini launched in China: Flagship features, compact design vivo has officially launched its S30 series in China, introducing the vivo S30 and the compact yet powerful S30 Pro mini. Both smartphones pack high-end features like 120Hz AMOLED displays, 50MP triple cameras, and up to 90W fast charging.

New Delhi:

The vivo S30 and S30 Pro mini have been unveiled in the Chinese market, bringing impressive hardware in both standard and compact form factors. The vivo S30 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Meanwhile, the S30 Pro mini shrinks the screen to a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel but upgrades the performance with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Pre-orders are live in China, with shipments starting June 6.

Same big battery, smaller size

Despite its smaller size, the S30 Pro mini matches the vanilla S30 with a massive 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging. It weighs 186g and measures just 7.99mm thick, making it one of the most compact premium smartphones available.

Pro-grade camera setup

Both phones come equipped with triple rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The S30 features Sony’s LYT-700V sensor with OIS, while the S30 Pro mini gets the superior Sony IMX921. The periscope lens uses the IMX882 sensor on both. Selfie lovers get a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus.

Water resistance and Android 15

The vivo S30 series runs OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. The S30 offers IP64 water and dust resistance, while the Pro mini boasts an IP68/69 rating, making it suitable for tougher environments.

Colours, pricing and availability

The S30 is available in Peach Pink, Mint Green, Lemon Yellow, and Cocoa Black. The Pro mini comes in Cool Berry Powder, Mint Green, Lemon Yellow, and Cocoa Black.

Price in China:

The vivo S30 series is available in multiple configurations to suit different user needs.