Airtel introduction 3 new all-in-one entertainment plans with Free OTT and 5G data: Check full details

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, has rolled out three brand-new prepaid plans that aim at entertainment lovers. Called the All-in-One Entertainment plans, these new recharges include free OTT subscriptions, 5G data and free calling benefits- overall, tailored for different user needs. The plans are available at a starting cost of Rs 279, the mid-level will cost Rs 598 and Rs 1,729 price points.
3 New entertainment-focused plans for users
Airtel Rs 279 recharge plan: With an affordable OTT pack
The Rs 279 plan is said to be perfect for users who are primarily interested in OTT content. It comes with:
- 1 month validity
- 1GB of total data
- OTT Access: It comes with a subscription to 25+ apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5
- Calling: Not included specifically in this recharge plan
This budget-friendly plan has been designed for users who stream OTT content but do not require much data or call usage.
Airtel Rs 598 Plan: Daily data with free calling
The Rs 598 plan offers a balanced mix of data, entertainment, and voice calls:
- It will be valid for 28 days
- It comes with 2GB of data per day
- It offers unlimited free calling to the users
- OTT Access: Includes Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and 20+ other apps
This plan is designed for users who want consistent daily data for streaming and browsing, along with uninterrupted calling.
Airtel Rs 1,729 plan: Long-term entertainment solution
For users who are looking for a long-validity plan, the Rs 1,729 pack is the best fit. Here are the details:
- This will be valid for 84 days
- It comes with 2GB of data per day
- OTT Access: Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and more
- Calling: Likely included, though not officially confirmed
With extended access to high-speed data and premium OTT apps, this plan is perfect for binge-watchers and heavy data users.
Ideal plans for OTT streamers
Airtel's new entertainment plans will further combine high-speed data with premium OTT subscriptions, which will give great value to the users. Whether you are a light streamer or a daily binger, there’s a plan tailored to your needs.