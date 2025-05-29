Airtel introduction 3 new all-in-one entertainment plans with Free OTT and 5G data: Check full details Airtel brings 3 new prepaid recharge plans under its ‘All-in-One Entertainment’ lineup for over 38 crore users in India. These plans, priced at Rs 279, Rs 598 and Rs 1,729, come bundled with access to 25+ OTT platforms, unlimited 5G data, and daily data benefits.

New Delhi:

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, has rolled out three brand-new prepaid plans that aim at entertainment lovers. Called the All-in-One Entertainment plans, these new recharges include free OTT subscriptions, 5G data and free calling benefits- overall, tailored for different user needs. The plans are available at a starting cost of Rs 279, the mid-level will cost Rs 598 and Rs 1,729 price points.

3 New entertainment-focused plans for users

Airtel Rs 279 recharge plan: With an affordable OTT pack

The Rs 279 plan is said to be perfect for users who are primarily interested in OTT content. It comes with:

1 month validity

1GB of total data

OTT Access: It comes with a subscription to 25+ apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5

Calling: Not included specifically in this recharge plan

This budget-friendly plan has been designed for users who stream OTT content but do not require much data or call usage.

Airtel Rs 598 Plan: Daily data with free calling

The Rs 598 plan offers a balanced mix of data, entertainment, and voice calls:

It will be valid for 28 days

It comes with 2GB of data per day

It offers unlimited free calling to the users

OTT Access: Includes Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and 20+ other apps

This plan is designed for users who want consistent daily data for streaming and browsing, along with uninterrupted calling.

Airtel Rs 1,729 plan: Long-term entertainment solution

For users who are looking for a long-validity plan, the Rs 1,729 pack is the best fit. Here are the details:

This will be valid for 84 days

It comes with 2GB of data per day

OTT Access: Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and more

Calling: Likely included, though not officially confirmed

With extended access to high-speed data and premium OTT apps, this plan is perfect for binge-watchers and heavy data users.

Ideal plans for OTT streamers

Airtel's new entertainment plans will further combine high-speed data with premium OTT subscriptions, which will give great value to the users. Whether you are a light streamer or a daily binger, there’s a plan tailored to your needs.