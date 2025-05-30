Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 30, 2025: Claim skins, diamonds and more

Garena’s popular game 'Free Fire Max' has released its latest redeem codes for May 30 (2025). These codes will offer the players a chance to earn free in-game rewards, including diamonds, weapon skins and more. Redeem codes in Free Fire Max are 12-character alphanumeric strings that unlock premium in-game rewards.
These codes come with strict limitations, and they will be valid for only 12 hours and will be allowed to use them only 500 times, so, in case you want to redeem these codes, you need to speed up. These codes are part of the game’s regular promotional events aimed at enhancing the player experience.
Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 30, 2025
Here are the latest redeem codes:
- FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
- FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
- FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
- FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
- FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
- FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
- FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
- FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
- FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
- FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
- FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
- FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
- FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
How to Redeem These Codes?
- Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in using your linked Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), VK, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.
- Paste the code in the text box and click Confirm.
- Check your in-game mailbox for the reward.
Note: Guest accounts are not eligible. You must link your account to a supported login service.
- Important things to remember
- Codes are valid only for 12 hours.
- Each code is limited to 500 redemptions.
- Rewards are delivered within 24 hours via in-game mail.
- One code can be used only once per account.
Why Free Fire Max is still a favourite in India
Free Fire Max continues to dominate India’s gaming scene due to its visually enhanced graphics, fast-paced gameplay, and frequent reward drops. Daily redeem codes keep gamers engaged and excited for new loot opportunities.
Pro tips for players
- Redeem early to avoid missing out.
- Avoid guest accounts – always link your profile.
- Switch to Free Fire Max for better visuals and exclusive rewards.
