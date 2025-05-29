Pixel battery draining? Google urge users to update their Instagram immediately Google has officially confirmed that a bug in the Instagram app was causing severe battery drain on Android smartphones, especially Pixel devices. An updated Instagram build (382.0.0.49.84) is now rolling out to fix the issue.

Pixel, one of the leading smartphones from Google itself, recently experienced unexpected battery drainage, which is claimed to be linked to Instagram. Reports started piling up across Reddit and tech forums, with Android users complaining that Instagram was eating up battery rapidly, even when not actively in use. Google has now confirmed that the issue stems from a recent Instagram update.

Instagram confirms bug, rolls out update

According to Google’s official support page, the issue has been traced to a specific version of the Instagram app. The updated version — build 382.0.0.49.84 — is now rolling out on the Google Play Store.

“Starting today, Instagram is rolling out an updated app that should fix a battery drain issue on Android devices,” reads Google’s advisory.

While Google did not specify which Android versions or non-Pixel devices were affected, the Pixel lineup has been confirmed as one of the most impacted.

Widespread user complaints and temporary workarounds

The problem had been brewing for weeks, with Android users frequently reporting excessive battery usage by Instagram. Some even switched to older versions of the app or uninstalled it altogether. A few opted for Instagram Lite, which reportedly improved battery life, further pointing fingers at the main Instagram app as the root cause.

Some users also noted overheating alongside fast battery consumption, adding to the concerns.

Google publishes official advisory

To address mounting user frustration, Google issued an advisory titled “Battery drain on Android devices”. It not only confirmed the issue but assured users that the fix is rolling out with the latest Instagram update.

Affected users should:

Open the Google Play Store

Search for Instagram

Update to version 382.0.0.49.84

Final Advice: Update now to fix battery issues

If you are noticing your Pixel or Android device draining unusually fast, especially when using Instagram, updating the app could be the simple solution. This fix will help restore both battery performance and phone temperature to normal levels.