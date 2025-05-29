WhatsApp Image Scam: How a single photo can empty your bank account? Cybercriminals are hiding malware inside images using a method called steganography, which traditional antivirus tools often miss. A recent case from Jabalpur saw a man lose Rs 2 lakh after saving just one picture. Here's what you need to know and how to protect yourself.

New Delhi:

Gone are the days when malicious links or fake calls were the only threats on WhatsApp. In a shocking case from Jabalpur, a 28-year-old man lost Rs 2 lakh after downloading a simple image which he received on WhatsApp. There were no suspicious links or phone calls- just one image that unleashed chaos.

The hidden danger: What is steganography?

This new photo scam uses a technique called steganography, which enables cybercriminals to embed malicious code within normal-looking images. Once the image is downloaded, the malware silently installs itself on your phone, stealing passwords, reading OTPs and giving hackers access to your banking apps, without you even knowing.

What’s worse?

Most antivirus programs cannot detect it because the code is cleverly hidden, and there's no typical virus behaviour to flag.

Why is it so dangerous for the users?

This type of malware is especially dangerous because:

It does not require any user interaction beyond downloading.

It bypasses most security tools.

It can drain your bank account silently.

In the Jabalpur case, the victim was unaware until it was too late. By the time he realised something was wrong, Rs 2 lakh had already vanished from his bank account.

How to Stay Safe from WhatsApp Image Scams

Protect yourself and your family with these simple steps:

Disable auto-download: Go to WhatsApp > Settings > Storage and Data > Media Auto-Download and turn off all options. Do not download unknown media: If you do not know the sender, do not download the file, no matter how harmless it looks. Limit group invites: Change your group settings to only allow contacts to add you. Avoid sharing sensitive info on WhatsApp: Always verify the identity of the person before sharing anything confidential.

Final warning: Share to stay safe

This scam can target anyone. All it takes is one image to compromise your data and bank account. Spread the word—because the next WhatsApp forward your friend opens might be a trap.