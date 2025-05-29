Garena Free Fire Max Redeem code for May 29: Claim diamonds, skins and more Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a fresh set of redeem codes for May 29, offering Indian players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and loot crates. Each code is valid for only 12 hours and is limited to 500 redemptions.

New Delhi:

Garena, one of the battle royale companies which is known for its popular game 'Free Fire Max' has released its latest redeem codes for May 29 (2025). These codes will offer the players a chance to earn free in-game rewards, including diamonds, Rebel Academy outfits, weapon skins and more. The gaming codes come with strict limitations, and they will be valid for only 12 hours and will be allowed to use them only 500 times, so, in case you want to redeem these codes, you need to speed up.

Redeem codes for May 29: Active codes

Here is the set of redeem codes for the game, which are exclusively valid for today, and you need to redeem the rewards before they expire. Today’s working codes are:

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

These codes offer cosmetic bundles, loot crates, and limited-time gun skins.

How to redeem the codes?

To claim your rewards:

Visit the official website of Garena FreeFire Max, and there visit the reward section, or directly visit: reward.ff.garena.com/en Log in with your official account- Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK Paste your code in the text box Click confirm, Check your in-game mailbox for rewards

Note: These codes will not work with guest accounts—your game must be linked to a social login.

Why Free Fire Max remains popular in India

Free Fire Max, a graphically enhanced version of the classic Free Fire, continues to rule the charts with visually stunning gameplay, smooth controls, and daily redeem perks. With a massive Indian user base, the game’s regular giveaways keep players coming back for more.

