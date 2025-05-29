Garena Free Fire Max Redeem code for May 29: Claim diamonds, skins and more

Garena, one of the battle royale companies which is known for its popular game 'Free Fire Max' has released its latest redeem codes for May 29 (2025). These codes will offer the players a chance to earn free in-game rewards, including diamonds, Rebel Academy outfits, weapon skins and more. The gaming codes come with strict limitations, and they will be valid for only 12 hours and will be allowed to use them only 500 times, so, in case you want to redeem these codes, you need to speed up.
Redeem codes for May 29: Active codes
Here is the set of redeem codes for the game, which are exclusively valid for today, and you need to redeem the rewards before they expire. Today’s working codes are:
- FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
- FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
- FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
- FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
- FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
- FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
- FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
- FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
- FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
- FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
- FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
- FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
- FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
These codes offer cosmetic bundles, loot crates, and limited-time gun skins.
How to redeem the codes?
To claim your rewards:
- Visit the official website of Garena FreeFire Max, and there visit the reward section, or directly visit: reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in with your official account- Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK
- Paste your code in the text box
- Click confirm,
- Check your in-game mailbox for rewards
Note: These codes will not work with guest accounts—your game must be linked to a social login.
Why Free Fire Max remains popular in India
Free Fire Max, a graphically enhanced version of the classic Free Fire, continues to rule the charts with visually stunning gameplay, smooth controls, and daily redeem perks. With a massive Indian user base, the game’s regular giveaways keep players coming back for more.
Pro tips for players
- Redeem your codes as early as possible (within 12 hours)
- Only 500 redemptions are allowed per code
- You can use each code only once per account
- Use a linked account, not a guest account
