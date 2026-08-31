Sunil Pal criticises Archana Puran Singh's appearance on Samay Raina's Latent: 'Parivaar ka apmaan hua…'

Comedian Sunil Pal has once again taken aim at Samay Raina and India’s Got Latent 2. This time, his criticism is directed at actor Archana Puran Singh for appearing on the show. Archana recently featured as a panelist on an episode of India’s Got Latent. Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri were also part of the panel. The episode has now drawn a reaction from Sunil, who questioned Archana's decision to be part of the show.

Sunil Pal questions Archana Puran Singh's appearance on Latent

Sunil Pal objected to the comments made about Archana Puran Singh's family during the episode of India's Got Latent. He specifically mentioned her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

For the unversed, Samay Raina roasted Archana on the show and called Parmeet "berozgaar" (jobless). He also called their two sons, who were seated in the front row, "nalla" (useless).

Sunil said he considers Archana his guru and claimed that watching her family being targeted on the show was upsetting for him and other fans. In a video message, he said, “Hum toh aapko guru maante hain, par Latent mein jaake aapne jo apne parivaar ko bhi shaamil kiya tha, unka jo apmaan hua hai, woh aapke fan like me, humse saha nahi gaya. Jitne bhi aapke fans hain, unko bura laga. (We consider you our guru, but the disrespect your family faced after you went on Latent and involved them was something that fans like me could not tolerate. All your fans felt hurt by it.)"

What Sunil Pal said about Archana Puran Singh

Sunil went on to say that someone like Archana should avoid appearing on a show like India’s Got Latent. He also suggested that she should not participate in such programmes for money or other incentives. He said, “Archana ji, paise ke liye kisi tarah ke pralobhan ke liye aapko aisi tarike ke jagah pe jana rukh jana chaiye…”

Sunil further spoke about the remarks made about Archana's sons and husband on the show. He said the comments did not sit well with him. He added, “Latent pe aapke bachchon ko nalla kaha gaya, pati ko berozgar kaha gaya, toh bura laga. Sorry, but sach mein bura laga.”

Sunil has previously criticised Samay Raina and India’s Got Latent 2. As for Archana, she hasn't reacted to Sunil Pal's comments as of yet.

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