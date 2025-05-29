Apple to rename iPhone software to iOS 26 in 2025 in WWDC: Expectations Apple is planning to rename its next iPhone software as iOS 26. The new naming system, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025, will also bring iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26, along with a redesigned interface inspired by visionOS, offering a futuristic and unified look across all Apple devices.

New Delhi:

Apple, one of the leading names in the tech world, is reportedly revamping how it names its operating systems. It has been recently reported that instead of iOS 19, the upcoming iPhone software is expected to be named iOS 26, which will be aligned with the year 2026, the period the OS will primarily be used. According to Bloomberg, the change will be announced during Apple’s WWDC event on June 9, 2025.

A unified naming convention across devices

The change will not be limited to iOS. Apple is expected to rename all its OS versions based on the calendar year, introducing iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. This overhaul is meant to simplify the naming system and eliminate confusion between iPhone, iPad, and Mac software versions.

Much like the auto industry releasing 2026 car models this year (2025), Apple’s approach makes it easier for consumers to associate updates with a particular year.

iOS 26 will also usher in a new design era

Beyond the name, iOS 26 is expected to bring a major visual overhaul, taking cues from visionOS, the operating system that powers Apple Vision Pro. Users can expect a more modern and interactive experience, including:

Layered transparency effects Floating navigation bars Curved and tactile design elements Dynamic response to device movement

Apple Apps like Messages and Camera are also rumoured to be redesigned by the company, with cleaner layouts and more space for content. Apple’s broader goal is to create a unified visual language across its ecosystem, ensuring a consistent user experience from iPhone to Mac.

If the reports are accurate, iOS 26 could mark Apple’s biggest shift in both naming strategy and interface design in years. With its WWDC keynote just around the corner, Apple fans can expect bold changes that promise to streamline and beautify the Apple experience across devices.