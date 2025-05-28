Elon Musk rolls out ‘X Money’: Send payments directly from X App soon The feature is currently in beta testing for select users and is aimed at transforming X into a full-fledged superapp. It will support peer-to-peer payments, wallet recharges via debit and credit cards, and potentially even cryptocurrency transactions in the future.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk is steadily expanding the capabilities of X (formerly Twitter), and the latest addition is set to revolutionise the platform by the name of 'X Money'- a platform which will have a built-in digital payment system. Musk aims to transform X into an 'everything app', similar to China's WeChat, where users can communicate, consume content, and now make financial transactions from a single platform.

Beta rollout for select users

The feature is currently in the beta testing phase and has been rolled out to a limited number of users. Musk further confirmed this development after an X user speculated about the rollout. He further emphasised that since the feature involves people’s savings, it is being launched cautiously with all necessary safety measures in place.

Visa card and wallet support

At the beginning of the year, X's CEO Linda Yaccarino shared that users will be able to link Visa debit or credit cards to their X Money wallet. This will enable instant wallet recharges, P2P (peer-to-peer) payments and even bank account withdrawals. It will work similarly to other popular services like GPay and PhonePe.

Future of crypto payments?

Reports have suggested that X Money may later support cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin purchases, directly via the app. If rolled out successfully by the end of 2025, X Money will also be able to facilitate contactless payments, adding another layer of versatility.

Superapp vision in progress

With features like live video streaming, audio calling, and now digital payments, X is well on its way to becoming a comprehensive superapp. While the exact launch date of X Money’s full rollout remains unknown, its beta testing marks a big leap in Musk’s ambition to redefine the social media experience.

By integrating secure payment tools alongside social networking and media features, X is moving beyond its microblogging roots to become a multifunctional platform. As beta testing continues and global rollout approaches, X Money could soon change how users interact, transact, and engage online, potentially positioning X as a leader in the future of social-fintech convergence.