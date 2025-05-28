Samsung Galaxy S25 now available at Rs 53,999: Price drops by Rs 21,000, exchange bonus available The phone, which originally launched at Rs 74,999, can now be purchased at a starting price of Rs 53,999 with these combined offers. Here’s a full look at what you get.

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading name in the consumer electronics brand, has announced a significant price cut on its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone, which was launched this year, followed by the recent launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. This move will make the Galaxy S25 more accessible to premium smartphone buyers in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a big price drop after the Edge variant launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 was initially launched at Rs 74,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now, the phone is available with a straight Rs 10,000 discount on Samsung’s official website. In addition, users can claim up to Rs 45,000 off via an exchange offer, including a bonus of Rs 11,000 on eligible old device trade-ins. With all discounts combined, the effective starting price comes down to Rs 53,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.15-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. It further includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and wireless fast charging.

Pro-grade camera and Galaxy AI features

Talking about photography, the Galaxy S25 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 12MP front camera. The device also features Galaxy AI capabilities for an enhanced user experience.

With its new price tag and flagship specs, the Galaxy S25 certainly offers good value for money to the buyers who are looking for an upgrade to a premium smartphone which is latest, and available at a lower price tag.