Jio launches 5 new gaming recharge plans at just Rs 48 onwards: Free cloud gaming, Hotstar and more Reliance Jio has launched five new recharge plans tailored for its 49.5 crore+ users, especially those who enjoy mobile gaming. These prepaid plans, under a new ‘Gaming’ category, come bundled with a free JioGames Cloud subscription and offer a mix of data, unlimited calls, and OTT benefits.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers, has launched five new exciting prepaid recharge plans under a brand-new ‘Gaming’ category to benefit its more than 49.5 crore+ users. These new plan offerings further aim at providing better value to gamers and OTT lovers with bundled access to JioGames Cloud, data, calling, and streaming services.

3 New add-on gaming plans introduced

Jio has introduced three new add-on plans for its users, which are gaming-focused:

Rs 48 Plan: This plan offers 10MB of data and JioGames Cloud access for 3 days. Rs 98 Plan: This will offer 10MB of data with JioGames Cloud access for 7 days. Rs 298 Plan: This will offer 3GB of data and JioGames Cloud for 28 days.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

All these plans further include the Rs 398 JioGames Cloud Pro Pass for free.

Rs 495 Gaming plan: Why is it called the best value combo

This full-fledged plan includes:

This plan will be valid for 28 days 1.5GB of daily data and further 5GB of data It comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day Free JioGames Cloud, JioTV and Fan Code access Hotstar subscription for 90 days 50GB free storage on Jio AI Cloud

Rs 545 recharge plan: Heavy data with entertainment

For Rs 545, Jio is offering:

This plan will be valid for 28 days It comes with 61GB of data in total It comes with unlimited voice calling Comes with 100 SMS per day Free access to JioGames Cloud, Hotstar, Fan Code, JioTV 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage Unlimited 5G data for eligible users

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

With these plans, Jio continues to strengthen its position in the telecom market by addressing the growing demand for gaming and entertainment among Indian mobile users.

One of Jio's standout offerings is the 336-day prepaid plan that effectively puts an end to your worries for the entire year. Priced at Rs 1,748, this plan allows unlimited calling across all networks for the full duration. Additionally, it includes a total of 3,600 free SMS across any network.