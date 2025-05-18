Jio's 336-day and 200-day plans intensify competition with Airtel Jio offers two recharge plans that offer extended validity at affordable price. These plans have provided great relief to customers from expensive options.

Reliance Jio and Airtel stand as the top two telecom companies in the country, with Jio boasting over 490 million users, while Airtel follows with around 380 million. Jio not only leads in customer count but also offers a wider variety of recharge plans, which has caused quite a stir for Airtel. Among its extensive range of options, there are two particular plans from Jio that have notably raised concerns for Airtel. Jio caters to its customer base with various recharge plans tailored for convenience. As prices across the board have risen, users have shown a significant preference for long-validity plans. In response to this growing demand, Jio has expanded its offerings to include more long-term plans.

The company provides several long-validity options, including plans that are valid for 84 days, 90 days, 98 days, and even a full 365 days. Let’s delve into two standout plans: one offering extensive validity of 336 days and the other lasting 200 days.

Jio’s 336-day recharge plan

One of Jio's standout offerings is the 336-day prepaid plan that effectively puts an end to your worries for the entire year. Priced at Rs 1,748, this plan allows unlimited calling across all networks for the full duration. Additionally, it includes a total of 3,600 free SMS across any network. This plan is strictly for voice and SMS services, so keep in mind that data isn't included. However, it does come with some perks, such as access to Jio TV and online Jio AI cloud storage.

Jio’s 200-day recharge plan

If you prefer a long-validity plan that includes internet data, Jio's 200-day option may be the right fit for you. For an affordable Rs 2,025, this plan offers unlimited calling on local and STD networks throughout the 200 days. Customers also receive 2.5GB of high-speed data each day, along with 100 free SMS daily. Additionally, Jio throws in some extra benefits, such as a complimentary 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar and 50GB of AI cloud storage. Moreover, eligible customers enjoy unlimited data access, making this an enticing choice.

