TCL-backed Alcatel V3 Series India launch confirmed for May 27: Here's what to expect

Alcatel, a French technology brand operated by TCL Communications under a licensing agreement with Nokia, is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India. The company has officially announced the launch date for its new V3 Series smartphones. While reports suggest that three models may debut in this series—including the Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic, and V3 Ultra—only the V3 Ultra has been confirmed so far.

Alcatel V3 Series India launch date

After teasing its audience with various promotional materials, Alcatel has revealed that the V3 series will be officially launched in India on May 27 at 12 PM IST. Consumers will be able to purchase the devices through Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes.

In support of the Make in India initiative, Alcatel is partnering with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, for the local manufacturing of its V3 series.

Alcatel V3 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Alcatel V3 Ultra is rumored to boast a 6.8-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone may feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is anticipated to come with a robust 5,010mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Moreover, the V3 Ultra will include specialised display modes tailored for various activities such as reading, watching videos, and browsing. Notably, it will ship with TCL's innovative NXTPAPER display technology.

