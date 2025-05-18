Moto G85 5G gets heavy discount, available for Rs 10,000: Where to buy Moto G85 5G is now available with a price cut, instant bank discount, and exchange offer. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

New Delhi:

Motorola made its mark in the Indian market last July with the launch of the Moto G85 5G. Initially, the price was on the higher side, but it has since seen a significant reduction. If you're looking for a stylish smartphone with a premium design, the Moto G85 5G is definitely worth considering. One of its standout features is the unique leather back panel that gives it a distinctive look. Additionally, it's impressively lightweight, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods. Flipkart is currently offering substantial discounts on the Moto G85 5G.

Moto G85 5G discount

As for the pricing, the 128GB variant of the Motorola G85 5G was originally launched at Rs 17,999. However, Flipkart has slashed the price, and you can now grab it for just Rs 15,999, which means you save Rs 2,000 right off the bat.

If you use an Axis Bank credit card for your purchase, you'll enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 14,999. Plus, if you happen to have a Flipkart Axis Bank card, there’s an additional cashback offer of Rs 1,750 available.

Flipkart is also rolling out exchange offers for customers. So, if you have an old smartphone lying around, you can save even more by trading it in. For example, if your old device is valued at Rs 5,000, you could end up purchasing the Motorola G85 5G for just Rs 10,000. Keep in mind, though, that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Moto G85 5G specifications

It boasts an appealing premium design with that eye-catching leather back finish. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full HD display with minimal bezels for an immersive viewing experience. Under the hood, you’ll find up to 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB.

For performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth operation. On the camera front, the device sports a dual-camera setup with a 50MP and an 8MP camera, along with a 32MP front camera perfect for selfies and video calls. To top it all off, the Moto G85 5G is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, capable of supporting 30W fast charging for quick power-ups on the go.

