Will the govt reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament? Here's the new political formula

New Delhi:

Fresh political discussions have emerged over the possibility of the Narendra Modi-led central government making another attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the Delimitation Bill. Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral gains in Assam and West Bengal, reports suggest that the Centre is once again exploring the possibility of pushing the legislation through Parliament.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing the groundwork for reintroducing the bill. The government is said to be keen on obtaining parliamentary approval for both the Delimitation Bill and the One Nation, One Election Bill before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The issue has returned to the spotlight because the government's previous attempt to pass the Delimitation Bill failed to secure the required support in Parliament.

How could the bill be passed this time?

Political equations have shifted considerably following the recent Assembly elections in several states. One of the key developments being discussed is the reported breakdown of the Congress-DMK alliance after the Tamil Nadu election results. Sources indicate that the government has initiated outreach efforts towards the DMK in an attempt to build broader support for the bill. At the same time, developments within the Trinamool Congress are also being closely monitored. Political observers believe that if a significant number of MPs were to break away from the TMC, it could alter the parliamentary arithmetic and potentially make it easier for the government to gather the support required for the bill's passage.

What happened when the bill was previously introduced?

The last time the Delimitation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the government required a two-thirds majority to secure its passage. This meant it needed at least 362 votes in favour. However, the bill received support from only 298 members, while 230 MPs voted against it. As a result, the government was unable to secure the numbers required and the legislation failed to pass.

Congress responds to speculation

Amid growing speculation over a possible reintroduction of the Delimitation Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also reacted to the reports. "We have not been approached by the government, nor is there any formal consultation process underway. People want a serious discussion on the entire issue of how proper representation of our population should be ensured in the Lok Sabha, while also taking into account the interests of individual states," Tharoor added.

Why the debate matters

The issue of delimitation remains one of the most politically sensitive subjects in Indian politics. Any exercise to redraw parliamentary constituencies can have a direct impact on political representation, electoral outcomes and the balance of power among states. With the 2029 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, any move by the government to revive the Delimitation Bill is likely to trigger intense political debate across party lines and among state governments.

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