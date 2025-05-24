Trump warns Apple: 'Build iPhones in America or Face 25 per cent tariff' over India expansion Emphasising his ‘America First’ policy, Trump reiterated that iPhones sold in America should be built domestically and not overseas, including India. The warning follows ongoing trade tensions and Apple’s increasing investments in India’s manufacturing sector.

New Delhi:

Donald Trump has again made a statement which has ignited a debate all across the nation. He reportedly delivered a stern message to Apple, where he warned the tech giant that it will have to face a 25 per cent tariff if it continues to expand iPhone production in India and import those devices into the United States. Reaffirming his commitment to domestic manufacturing, Trump said that iPhones sold in the US must be made within American borders only.

Trump pushes for 'Made in America' iPhones: Claims verbal understanding with Tim Cook

Speaking from the Oval Office while signing executive orders on nuclear power, Trump revealed his prior discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He sternly said, “I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn't be doing this... I said, ‘That's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell into here without tariffs.’”

Social media statement reinforces the stand

Trump took over social media to reiterate his stance.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” he wrote, adding that a 25 per cent tariff must be paid otherwise.

India's role under scrutiny

Apple has been steadily increasing its manufacturing presence in India, with significant investments aligned with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. However, Trump criticised India’s high import tariffs, calling it one of the toughest countries to export to.

He acknowledged that India had offered tariff concessions during ongoing trade negotiations but maintained that his priority was to boost domestic manufacturing jobs.

Apple is in a tough spot

This statement places Apple in a tricky situation, as the company continues to diversify its production base outside China, with India emerging as a key hub. Trump’s warning could signal more protectionist trade policies if he returns to power, potentially affecting future tech manufacturing strategies.