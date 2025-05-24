Lava Shark 5G launches smartphone at just Rs 7,999: Affordable 5G with Android 15 and 5000mAh battery Lava has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone — the Lava Shark 5G, in India at just Rs 7999. With a 90Hz display, Android 15, a 5000mAh battery, and an Unisoc T765 chipset, this phone is set to challenge Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Infinix in the budget 5G market.

New Delhi:

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has shaken up the budget smartphone segment by launching a new 5G phone, which is named the ‘Shark 5G’, at an incredibly low price of just Rs 7,999. With this launch, Lava is set to take on Chinese giants like Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and Poco, which dominate the low-cost 5G segment.

Design and storage details

The Lava Shark 5G is available in a single variant featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable virtually up to 8GB RAM and via microSD for storage. It comes with a glossy back panel, adding a premium look to its ultra-budget pricing. This device will be available through both online and offline channels of Lava across India.

(Image Source : LAVA SHARK 5G)Lava Shark 5G

Performance and display

Powered by the Unisoc T765 5G octa-core processor built on 6nm technology, the smartphone delivers decent performance for everyday tasks and 5G connectivity. It sports a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and a better scrolling experience.

Battery and charging

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C, ensuring reliable all-day usage for users on the go.

Cameras and software

The Lava Shark 5G runs on the latest Android 15 OS and offers a 13MP AI rear camera for casual photography, along with a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Extra features and after-sales support

The phone is IP54 rated, protecting against dust and water splashes. Lava is also offering a free 1-year doorstep service for added customer convenience.

With aggressive pricing and decent specifications, the Lava Shark 5G is likely to disrupt the budget 5G market in India and strengthen Lava's position as a competitive Made-in-India smartphone brand.

