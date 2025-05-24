Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 24: Grab exclusive bundles, gun skins, emotes and diamonds now Garena Free Fire Max has released fresh redeem codes for today, which will give players a chance to claim rewards like Golden Criminal Ghost, Predatory Cobra MP40 skin, rare emotes, bundles, diamonds, and more.

New Delhi:

Garena has released exclusive redeem codes for today (May 24, 2025), enabling the Free Fire Max players to unlock premium rewards like the Golden Criminal Ghost bundle, Predatory Cobra MP40 skin, 1875 diamonds, top-tier emotes and elite gun skins. These codes are part of game's daily reward, which keeps the gaming community engaged with valuable freebies.

Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for the day

FH6J8K2L5ZH5 FT4R7E2W8QG2 FY9U1I3O5PF4 LOOT-GOLD-FIRE EMOT-FREE-MAX5 FX5C2V7B9N2G F8P4Q9R1S6DF F1A2S3D4F5G2 FV2B8N6M1JJ7 FD7S1A9G3HL2 FIRE-4MAX-2025 REDE-EMCO-DE03 MAXB-ATTLE-2025 F6Z1X8C3V9B6 FE5D8S1A4FH4 FC8V2B7N5ML

Steps to redeem your codes

Visit the official redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account Paste the redeem code in the box Click ‘Confirm’ and then ‘OK’ Collect your rewards in the in-game mail

Note: You must not be logged in as a guest to redeem the codes.

Today’s top rewards

Here are some of the most exciting active codes for today (May 24):

FFCBRAXQTS9S – Predatory Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens TMY2QKRNX2FF – Midnight Vanguard Bundle FVTCQK2MFNSK – Golden Criminal Ghost Bundle FFYC2NQTFDZV – Evo Vault Skins FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds F4SWKCH6KY4 – Warrior Bunny Bundle

Many more codes also offer emotes like Pillow Fight, One Punch Man skins, Tropikal Parrot M1887 gun skins, and unique bundles like Midnight Knuckles and Pirate’s Flag.

Important guidelines for Free Fire Max’s players

These daily codes are valid for 24 hours only They have 500 uses, so players need to be swift Each code is single-use per account Must redeem using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK) Rewards will include gun skins, bundles, diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive cosmetic items

Why Free Fire Max remains a fan-favourite mobile game?

With upgraded graphics, smoother gameplay, and exclusive rewards, Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most played mobile games globally. It offers multiple game modes like Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, and Craftland, attracting millions of players every day.