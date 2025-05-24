Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 24: Grab exclusive bundles, gun skins, emotes and diamonds now

Advertisement
Garena Free Fire Max has released fresh redeem codes for today, which will give players a chance to claim rewards like Golden Criminal Ghost, Predatory Cobra MP40 skin, rare emotes, bundles, diamonds, and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena has released exclusive redeem codes for today (May 24, 2025), enabling the Free Fire Max players to unlock premium rewards like the Golden Criminal Ghost bundle, Predatory Cobra MP40 skin, 1875 diamonds, top-tier emotes and elite gun skins. These codes are part of game's daily reward, which keeps the gaming community engaged with valuable freebies.

Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for the day

  1. FH6J8K2L5ZH5
  2. FT4R7E2W8QG2
  3. FY9U1I3O5PF4
  4. LOOT-GOLD-FIRE
  5. EMOT-FREE-MAX5
  6. FX5C2V7B9N2G
  7. F8P4Q9R1S6DF
  8. F1A2S3D4F5G2
  9. FV2B8N6M1JJ7
  10. FD7S1A9G3HL2
  11. FIRE-4MAX-2025
  12. REDE-EMCO-DE03
  13. MAXB-ATTLE-2025
  14. F6Z1X8C3V9B6
  15. FE5D8S1A4FH4
  16. FC8V2B7N5ML

Steps to redeem your codes

  1. Visit the official redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account
  3. Paste the redeem code in the box
  4. Click ‘Confirm’ and then ‘OK’
  5. Collect your rewards in the in-game mail

Note: You must not be logged in as a guest to redeem the codes.

Today’s top rewards

Here are some of the most exciting active codes for today (May 24):

  1. FFCBRAXQTS9S – Predatory Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens
  2. TMY2QKRNX2FF – Midnight Vanguard Bundle
  3. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Golden Criminal Ghost Bundle
  4. FFYC2NQTFDZV – Evo Vault Skins
  5. FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds
  6. F4SWKCH6KY4 – Warrior Bunny Bundle

Many more codes also offer emotes like Pillow Fight, One Punch Man skins, Tropikal Parrot M1887 gun skins, and unique bundles like Midnight Knuckles and Pirate’s Flag.

Important guidelines for Free Fire Max’s players

  1. These daily codes are valid for 24 hours only
  2. They have 500 uses, so players need to be swift
  3. Each code is single-use per account
  4. Must redeem using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK)
  5. Rewards will include gun skins, bundles, diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive cosmetic items

Why Free Fire Max remains a fan-favourite mobile game?

With upgraded graphics, smoother gameplay, and exclusive rewards, Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most played mobile games globally. It offers multiple game modes like Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, and Craftland, attracting millions of players every day.

