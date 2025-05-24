Airtel launches Rs 1199 prepaid plan with 84 days validity, unlimited 5G data and free Amazon Prime Lite Airtel brings a Rs 1199 prepaid plan that offers 84 days of validity, unlimited 5G data, daily 2.5GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription, making it a great deal for users looking for entertainment and long-term connectivity.

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider with more than 38 crore users, has rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan that brings long-lasting benefits. The newly launched Rs 1,199 plan offers 84 days of seamless connectivity, helping users avoid frequent recharges.

Daily data and unlimited calls

In this Rs 1,199 plan, users will receive 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, totalling 210GB for the entire duration. Unlimited voice calling across all local and STD networks is also included. The plan also bundles 100 SMS per day, covering both local and national messaging needs.

Unlimited 5G data included

One of the major highlights of the new recharge plan is that it will come with unlimited 5G data, that enables the users with compatible devices to experience ultra-fast speeds without worrying about data limits.

Free Amazon Prime Lite subscription

The plan also addresses the entertainment needs of the user. Airtel is further offering a complimentary 84-day of Amazon Prime Lite subscription, which will let users to watch movies, web series and more without paying extra for OTT content. This subscription alone adds significant value for regular streamers.

Best for heavy data users and streamers

This plan is ideal for users who need consistent data, entertainment access, and long-term validity without the hassle of recharging every month. It’s also well-suited for those who consume high-speed data daily, such as gamers, streamers, or remote workers.

Airtel’s Rs 1199 prepaid plan combines long validity with powerful benefits like daily data, unlimited 5G, and a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription. With rising data needs and entertainment demands, this plan is designed to deliver both convenience and value in one recharge.

