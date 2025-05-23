Infinix GT 30 Pro set to launch in India: Colour options and key features confirmed Infinix GT 30 Pro will be available in Blade White and Dark Flare colour options and is expected to carry forward several features from the global variant, including RGB lighting and a 108MP camera. The official price will be announced at launch, but it is likely to be under Rs 25,000.

New Delhi:

Infinix, a popular smartphone brand from China, has officially confirmed the launch of a new gaming smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be named 'GT 30 Pro', which is set to launch in India very soon (timeline undefined). Aimed at mobile gamers, the upcoming smartphone will be available in two eye-catching colours—Blade White and Dark Flare. The GT 30 Pro will also retain the RGB LED lighting on the back, a popular feature from its predecessor, making it appealing to gaming enthusiasts.

Expected features based on the global model

While exact Indian specifications haven’t been revealed, the global variant of the GT 30 Pro gives us a clear indication of what’s to come. The phone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz touch sampling rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals. It reaches 1100 nits brightness under High Brightness Mode (HBM), and comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance-wise, the GT 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring efficient multitasking and fast data access.

Camera and battery capabilities

In the camera department, the phone features a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front houses a 13MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and even 5W reverse wireless charging.

Software and OS support

The GT 30 Pro runs Infinix’s custom XOS 15 based on Android 15 and is promised to receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

Expected price in India

In Malaysia, the GT 30 Pro is priced starting at MYR 1,299 (around Rs 26,000). In India, the smartphone is expected to be competitively priced under Rs 25,000, although the final price will be confirmed at launch.