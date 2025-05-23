Microsoft faces backlash for blocking emails mentioning ‘Palestine’,‘Gaza’ Microsoft is reportedly blocking internal and external emails containing politically sensitive terms such as ‘Palestine’, ‘Gaza’, and ‘genocide’. The move follows employee protests over the company's ties with Israel and growing concerns about free speech among staff.

New Delhi:

In response to growing internal protests and political tensions, Microsoft has implemented a policy that blocks emails containing certain politically sensitive words such as ‘Palestine’, ‘Gaza’, and ‘genocide’. This restriction reportedly applies to both internal and external emails shared through the company’s systems.

Microsoft tightens internal email policy amid protests

The action comes after multiple protests by employees and activists during Microsoft’s product launch events. At the recent Microsoft Build event, a Palestinian tech worker interrupted a live presentation, followed by two former employees engaging in similar protests the next day.

Employee groups allege suppression of free speech

The group No Azure for Apartheid (NOAA), a collective of employees protesting Microsoft’s contracts with the Israeli government, confirmed that messages containing terms like “Palestine” and “Gaza” were being blocked. However, emails using alternative spellings such as “P4lestine” reportedly bypassed the filters.

NOAA accused Microsoft of attempting to suppress free speech and discriminate against Palestinian workers and their allies. “This is censorship by leadership to silence political dissent within the workplace,” said NOAA organiser Hossam Nasr.

Microsoft confirms political email restrictions

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed that it has taken steps to limit politically charged emails being circulated widely within the company. A spokesperson clarified, “Emailing large numbers of employees about any topic not related to work is not appropriate. We have an established forum for employees who have opted in to political discussions.”

They further added that thousands of politically focused emails were sent to employees over the past few days, and the measures aim to reduce such messages for employees who have not opted in to receive them.

Wider implications and controversy

Microsoft’s decision to filter certain words from its communication systems has sparked a wider debate about censorship and the boundaries of political expression in corporate environments. While the company has defended its position as a means to maintain workplace relevance and order, employee groups argue that this undermines ethical responsibilities and workplace inclusivity.

The controversy highlights the increasing tension tech companies face in balancing corporate neutrality with employee activism and public accountability.